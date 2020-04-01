Mindy Shiben Broke up With Zach Justice — and 'MAFS' Fans Couldn't Be Happier

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice became the first couple to split up on Season 10 of Married at First Sight. They broke up just hours after moving in together.

The 34-year-old figure skating coach has long suspected that their relationship won't be able to withstand the test of time, which was only fuelled by Zach's reluctance to commit and stop classifying their marriage as a friendship with a few added benefits. So, why did Mindy and Zach get divorced? Is the decision final?