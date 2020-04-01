Mindy Shiben Broke up With Zach Justice — and 'MAFS' Fans Couldn't Be Happier

Mindy Shiben Broke up With Zach Justice — and 'MAFS' Fans Couldn't Be HappierBy Leila Kozma
Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice became the first couple to split up on Season 10 of Married at First Sight. They broke up just hours after moving in together.
The 34-year-old figure skating coach has long suspected that their relationship won't be able to withstand the test of time, which was only fuelled by Zach's reluctance to commit and stop classifying their marriage as a friendship with a few added benefits. So, why did Mindy and Zach get divorced? Is the decision final?
Why did Mindy and Zach get divorced on 'MAFS'?
As the most controversial couple on Season 10 of Married at First Sight, Mindy and Zach raised eyebrows with their lackadaisical approach and persistent failures to communicate with each other. While the figure skating coach had hoped to change her chosen one, and perhaps press him to sacrifice his own, personal interests, Zach responded by slowly backing away.
The first cracks began to show once the couple returned from their honeymoon to Panama. By that point, the other castmates were ready to move forward and move in together. However, Zach saw it best to postpone the big step. This garnered some disparaging commentary from co-stars, Pastor Calvin Roberson, and viewers alike — but the couple insisted that they would make it work.
Unfortunately, the moving-in-debacle was far from the only hurdle Mindy and Zach had to face. Unbeknownst to Mindy, her husband started spending more and more time with one of her closest friends, Lindsay. Although Lindsay was originally contacted with the hope that she might be able to help the couple get through their initial difficulties, her relationship with Zach took a new turn rather quickly.
Mindy accused Zach with "emotional cheating."
Mindy made several attempts to put an end to the "emotional cheating." However, the personal trainer was determined to disprove her, insisting that he and Lindsay were just friends.
Fans saw it otherwise.
"Zach and Lindsay have been playing a little tiddle diddle behind Mindy's back," tweeted a person.
"Lindsey/Lindsay deleted the messages, discreet until filming ends, & she’s here for you?! All lies! The audacity! She’s such a liar. She is no friend. Mindy, take both her & Zach to the dumpster; life will be better. You deserve better Mindy, don’t forget that," wrote another fan.
A recent Married at First Sight episode marked a turning point for the couple. Determined to change the way the relationship progresses, Mindy convinced Zach to move in with her. To celebrate their first night together, she made his favorite food — chicken wings — before offering to take out his dogs for a walk.
Unfortunately, these gestures didn't suffice, as Zach asked to sleep on the guest bed anyway. According to Meaww, the relationship came to an end shortly afterward. Since then, Mindy hosted a divorce party — where she smashed up a donkey piñata in memory of her ex-husband.
Catch new episodes of Married at First Sight every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.
