Inside Heather Gay and Monica Garcia's Legal Woes on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'

When The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, it brought with it all of the things that the franchise is known for — drama, ridiculously wealthy ladies, and sordid pasts. Longtime Real Housewives fans knew it was going to be a hit and now, after the Season 4 scandal involving newbie Monica Garcia, those same fans continue to be right.

The scandal involves Heather Gay accusing Monica of being behind the gossip Instagram account Reality Von Tease. And after Heather shouted to the "core four" OG ladies, "receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots," it became a phrase that no one will soon forget. But outside of the show, before viewers even saw all of that go down on the beach in Bermuda, Heather reportedly sued Monica and then Monica counter-sued Heather. It’s a big, big mess.

Why did Monica sue Heather on 'RHOSLC'?

According to The Sun, Heather’s company, Beauty Lab + Laser, filed a lawsuit against Monica in August 2023 due to unpaid medical bills. The outlet reported that documents indicate Monica was supposed to make monthly payments after initially putting $449 down on her cosmetic procedures. Instead of settling any debts, however, Monica counter-sued Heather. Or, rather, she counter-sued Beauty Lab + Laser, which is the name mentioned in the initial suit, and not Heather.

Monica’s counterclaim, according to The Sun, stated that she "received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result." And outside of the legal issues between the two women, Monica did appear to make a reference to her “botched” procedures on Instagram.

Heather Gay after she finds out she's gonna have to film with Monica for season 5 #RHOSLCpic.twitter.com/76vU7BcDkc — Alex by Alene Too (@adrianasmojito) January 4, 2024

In December 2023, Monica shared an Instagram post with a caption about owning up to her mistakes and her authenticity. She also tagged two different aestheticians, which some fans believe was a direct dig at Heather.

Are Heather and Monica friends now?

Heather previously claimed she would never film with Monica again, but this is The Real Housewives we're talking about here, and drama is key. It's hard to believe that producers would let either of these ladies go. Still, there is definitely no love lost between these two. In December 2023, Heather spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shared where she and Monica stand now.

