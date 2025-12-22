Mr. Beast's Teeth Are Noticeably Different in Recent Videos — These Are the Reigning Theories Did Mr. Beast Get Veneers? It's Complicated. By Risa Weber Published Dec. 22 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA / YouTube @MrBeast

With a whopping 454 million subscribers, Mr. Beast's YouTube videos are hard to miss. The often controversial influencer has one of the most recognizable faces on the platform. Followers were quick to notice when something about his smile seemed to change.

Social media users are wondering whether Mr. Beast got veneers, saying that his teeth are noticeably different in recent videos. YouTubers have commented on his smile in the past, and it occurred so often that the word "teeth" was allegedly banned from his page at one point. Opinions are mixed on the look of the potential veneers and whether they exist at all. Here's what we found out.

Source: YouTube @MrBeast

First off, it's clear that Mr. Beast uses AI for his YouTube thumbnails.

One TikToker claims that Mr. Beast has probably whitened his teeth and used Invisalign to make them appear straighter, but he doesn't actually have veneers. She claims that the culprit behind the veneers idea is the fact that he uses AI-generated thumbnails to get more attention and clicks on his content.

If you browse through his YouTube videos without actually clicking into them, it's pretty clear that he does use AI-generated thumbnails. The images look a bit cartoony and have a certain AI je ne sais quoi. However, his teeth in the actual videos from December 2025 do look visibly different from his teeth a year earlier.

Mr. Beast's teeth look different in December 2025 videos than they did in April.

In April 2025, Mr. Beast attended the 11th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony and had his photo taken at the event. In the photos, his teeth do look straighter and whiter than they did previously, but they are not straight across at the bottom. As TikTok dentist influencers note, his incisors have varying lengths, which is common for a lot of people.

Source: MEGA / YouTube @MrBeast

Looking at screenshots from Mr. Beast's YouTube videos in December of 2025, it appears that the bottom of his teeth line up perfectly, forming a straight line. This is visible not just in the thumbnail but also in the actual video. It would likely cost immense time, energy, and resources to use CGI to change Mr. Beast's teeth in every single video.

So this leads one to think that he has veneers, right? Perhaps. Some YouTubers claim that Mr. Beast's teeth haven't just changed completely, but change back and forth from his previous smile to his new smile in different shots within the same video.

