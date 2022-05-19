Here's What Really Happened Between Nathan and Kate on 'Workin' Moms'By Chris Barilla
May. 19 2022, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 2 and 3 of Workin' Moms.
Ever since it first came out in 2017, Workin' Moms has steadily developed a huge following thanks to its funny, frank, and relatable takes on the daily life of being a working mother. Over the last nearly five years, fans have watched PR executive Kate Foster (Catherine Reitman), psychiatrist Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), IT tech Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim), and real estate agent Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi) as they navigate work, love, motherhood, and piecing all of those things together.
One of the most key dynamics on the show is between Kate and her husband, Nathan Foster (Philip Sternberg); as of late, the sanctity of their marriage has come into question rather heavily. With that being said, did Nathan cheat on Kate on Workin' Moms? Keep reading for all of the known details.
Did Nathan cheat on Kate on 'Workin' Moms'? It all went down back in Season 2.
It goes without saying that Nathan and Kate have quite an interesting relationship dynamic on Workin' Moms. However, a lot of it seems to stem from Nathan's cheating way back during Season 2 of the show. At that time, he was entangled in an affair with Anne Carlson's nanny, nicknamed "Mean Nanny."
Catherine spoke about her character Kate's struggles with infidelity during an interview with CBC in 2020. There, she said that "If there is an infidelity, there's not just the judgment you're going to feel toward yourself and your partner who you are re-accepting back, if you choose to, but you also have this circle of friends and co-workers who are invested in your life."
She also noted that "staying with your partner, regardless of your history, is challenging."
The character arc for Kate in Season 3 of Workin' Moms is essentially a direct response to the fact that Nathan had been unfaithful to her. At the time, Kate took an interest in her business partner Mike Bolinski (Victor Webster), and was then forced to choose between her new romance or the life that she had built for years with Nathan.
Catherine explained in the same interview that "We thought there was this fork in the road, and we thought the fork in the road was great because whether it was Nathan, who she has children with, or Mike, who she has business partners with, there are repercussions to this choice."
Eventually, the decision was made to keep Nathan and Kate together. This was based on, per Catherine, "which repercussions would be funnier and more interesting and motivating for our character, and which choice would actually be more emotionally challenging."
At the end of Season 3, fans see Kate and Nathan strolling down a Toronto street with their two young children. Kate, while discussing a homemade Halloween costume, tells Nathan, "I know I'm not exactly Betty Draper," to which he responds, "Thank god for that." A back-and-forth ensues before Kate says to him, "It's not too late to pull the ripcord on this thing, you know, find yourself an easy breezy homemaker who returns tupperware after it's lent to her."
Nathan, clear to his wife and fans in his intentions, tells Kate, "I don't want that. I mean, maybe I did, I don't know. Not anymore. I just want you." Now that's what you call living happily ever after!
Be sure to check out Workin' Moms streaming now on Netflix.