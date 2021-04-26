People Are Convinced That Princess Diana and Prince Charles Had a Secret Child

The theory about Princess Diana and Prince Charles having a secret baby has been around for years. And, every now and then, it seems to pop back up, depending on how many people suddenly discover the rumor floating around on the internet.

The story is that Princess Diana was made to freeze some of her eggs prior to marrying Prince Charles. They were fertilized to make sure that Diana was capable of bearing children, according to the rumor, but after marrying Prince Charles, they were said to have been destroyed.