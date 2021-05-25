'RHONY's' Leah McSweeney Is Convinced Ramona Singer Lied About Donating Plasma

Fans of the hit Bravo series The Real Housewives of New York are beginning to get into the thick of the historic Season 13 storyline. As the ladies are connecting with one another and making memories in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of drama surrounding the virus. And Ramona Singer has found herself in the hot seat.

Some people believe that Ramona appears to have been a bit on the lax side when it comes to COVID-19 safety measures. She has made headlines for going to lavish parties and attending rallies while others have followed the rules and practiced social distancing. So, when asked by Leah McSweeney if she really donated plasma, hysteria and drama followed — especially because Leah thinks she’s full of it. Viewers and cast members alike simply want an answer.

Did Ramona Singer actually donate plasma? Read on as we get to the bottom of it.