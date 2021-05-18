Fans Believe That 'RHONY' Veteran Ramona Singer Is a Trump Supporter

Everyone has the right to support whichever politician or political candidate they want. However, Trump supporters have long been on the receiving end of criticism because of his beliefs.

RHONY fans have long realized that Ramona was all for Trump. From her having a heated political discussion on Season 9 about the 2016 presidential election with Carole Radziwill to confirming her connections to the former leader during the reunion, her allegiance to Trump is as clear as day.

Leah slammed Ramona for attending a Trump rally without wearing a mas during the reunion. And her nonchalant answer left fans stunned and ready to annihilate her via Twitter.

Ramona is a typical trump supporter not taking this virus seriously #RHONY

Despite the harsh criticism she’s faced, the reality star continues to support Trump. Yet again, Ramona bragged about her relationship with Trump.

“I know Donald Trump from Mar-a-Lago because my friends are friends with him, so I’ve been to his place a number of times,” she said.

But once she was asked about who she voted for, she chose to remain mum. “Gosh, I’m not going there," she said.

Fans took that to mean that she is on the Trump bandwagon.