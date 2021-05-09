Ramona Singer Leaked Details About Her Finances Twice in the Past Few Months

Original RHONY cast member Ramona Singer made the headlines by accidentally sharing a screenshot of her bank balance in March 2021. It's understood that she removed the photo from the otherwise on-brand Instagram story a few hours later.

RHONY fans were quick to jump on the opportunity and managed to save the image before it was lost for eternity. It soon went viral, sparking a new conversation about Ramona's financial background — and her apparent reliance on her checking account.