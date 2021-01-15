This Tiktok Theory About Scar and Mufasa Might Ruin Your Childhood

If you are one of the millions of kids who cried tears of sorrow over that scene in The Lion King , then you might have a hard time digesting the TikTok theory about Scar eating Mufasa .

That's right — as if the pivotal scene in the movie depicting Mufasa's death isn't traumatizing enough, there's a theory that claims Scar later ate Mufasa's corpse. If this is already opening old wounds for the kid in you, then you probably aren't alone.