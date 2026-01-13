Did 'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Take Ivermectin to Treat Prostate Cancer? The cartoonist died on Jan. 13, 2026. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 13 2026, 2:03 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Cartoonist and conservative political commentator Scott Adams died from prostate cancer on Jan. 13, 2026, and his fans want to know what treatments the 68-year-old took. Scott was the creator of the once-popular cartoon Dilbert, and he also had a political podcast, Real Coffee with Scott Adams. The cartoon was dropped from major publications in 2023 after the podcast host, who was an outspoken Trump supporter, delivered a racist rant to his followers on his podcast.

His ex-wife, Shelly Adams, told TMZ one day before his death that Scott was receiving in-home hospice care and only had days to live. Scott was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2024, and it metastasized to his bones, which left him paralyzed from the waist down in his last days. People want to know what treatments Scott tried, including if he took ivermectin, a potential anticancer drug not yet approved by the FDA, per the National Library of Medicine.

Did Scott Adams take ivermectin?

Yes, Scott Adams revealed on his podcast that he did take ivermectin to treat his prostate cancer. He was diagnosed in May of 2025, and he revealed on his podcast in December that a tumor on his spine left him paralyzed below the waist. “I can’t move any muscles,” he said. "I do have feeling, I just can’t move any muscles. And the solution as of today is we’re gonna ambulance me over to a facility to get radiated, and they’re gonna try to radiate that pesky tumor that’s around my spine."

The cartoonist added that he did try both ivermectin and fenbendazole after being diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer, but neither drug worked for him. "I had my entire countertop filled with most recommended drugs, and some, ivermectin and Fenbenzole that I got from let's say a non-standard source. So, I didn't know if it was even real and, um, it did not work for me."

Scott's cartoon Dilbert was dropped from major outlets after he delivered a racist rant back in 2023. While commenting on a poll that claimed 53 percent of Black people agreed with the statement, "It's OK to be white," the podcast host called Black people "a hate group." "If nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people, that's a hate group," he said. "All Blacks are not OK with white people, according to this poll, not according to me."

"That's a hate group," he continued. "That's a hate group, and I don't want to have anything to do with them, and I would say, you know, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people."

Scott's ex-wife Shelly, her sister, and Scott's step-daughter helped care for him before his death, and he became a Christian before his passing. Shelly shared a message from Scott on his podcast after announcing his death.