Snooki Is Looking for Her Biological Parents on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

It has been a long-running understanding among Jersey Shore fans that, despite the majority of the cast laying claim to a deep Italian heritage, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is a bit of an impostor. Well, not really, but she was merely adopted by an Italian-American family, and her biological parents are from Chile. And after sharing that with her co-stars and viewers, what many want to know is whether or not Snooki ever found her biological parents outside of the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Snooki is extremely close to her adoptive parents, and they are the only parents she has ever known. But after Angelina Pivarnick reconnected with her birth father and other co-stars shared their own histories with long lost and unknown relatives, Snooki was inspired to seek out her biological family members.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Snooki ever find her biological parents?

Outside of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Snooki hasn't shared if she has been able to locate her adoptive parents just yet. When Angelina reconnected with her dad, it was likely a lot easier because he was local. In Snooki's case, her biological parents might still live in Chile, which makes things difficult for her in finding and contacting them. She did, however, suggest that they might have already seen her thanks to the show.

In a September 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Snooki told Jenni "JWoww" Farley that she knows the show has played in Chile. As far as she is concerned, there is a possibility that her birth parents saw her on television already at some point and somehow recognized her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram/@snooki Snooki with her dad, Andy Polizzi

In a Reddit thread about Snooki and her biological parents, one user commented that there was a "Chilean baby scoop" around the time of her birth and adoption in 1987. The user was referring to illegally adopted children in Chile which reportedly occured in the '60s up through the '80s. However, according to Snooki, there was a clear reason behind her biological parents choosing to place her for adoption.

Article continues below advertisement

When was Snooki adopted?

Snooki revealed on the show and through YouTube videos that she was adopted when she was six months old. In fact, her adoptive parents picked her up from the airport when they arrived in Chile. And, according to Snooki, her biological parents had already had too many kids, and knew they couldn't properly care for Snooki too.

Article continues below advertisement

"My mom said they had a lot of kids and they wanted to give me a better life," Snooki explained in a 2024 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "I'm so grateful. Can you imagine? I never really talk about me being adopted just because I'm so secure with how I ended up with my adoptive parents."