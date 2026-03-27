Sony Didn't Cancel the 'Spider-Verse' Movies, but the Third Will Be the Last Don't worry, 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' is still heading to theaters at some point. By Joseph Allen Published March 27 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Sony

Although they have certainly taken their time between installments, the Spider-Verse franchise has been both a critical and commercial smash. Across the Spider-Verse ended with a major cliffhanger and gave us plenty to speculate about ahead of Beyond the Spider-Verse, which is set to hit theaters in 2027.

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Now, though, rumors are swirling that Sony might have canceled the Spider-Verse franchise before it had the chance to properly conclude. Here's what we know about whether that's true.

Source: Sony

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Did Sony cancel the 'Spiderman: Spider-Verse' franchise?

Sony has not canceled the Spider-Verse franchise, but Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who are two of the key producers behind the films, have confirmed that Beyond the Spider-Verse will wrap up the franchise. In an interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Project Hail Mary directors said that Sony had made it clear that this third film would end the franchise, at least as far as Miles Morales is concerned.

This might not come as a major surprise to many, who had assumed that the Spider-Verse series would be a trilogy. And, given the reporting about how time-intensive they are to make, it makes some degree of sense that the studio might not have the appetite for more. It is somewhat surprising, though, given the success of this franchise to date, that the studio has proactively decided not to make more of them.

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That's especially true because most of Sony's efforts to make something of the Spider-Man intellectual property have not gone very well. Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web were both greeted as debacles, and they ultimately decided to partner with Marvel to make the core Spider-Man movies because they were having trouble managing the franchise on their own.

‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spiderverse’ has been delayed due to strike. It was originally set to open on March 29. pic.twitter.com/MswPMaM2z2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 28, 2023 Source: X/@PopBase

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'Beyond the Spider-Verse' is still slated for 2027.

In the immediate future, though, fans can still be excited about Beyond the Spider-Verse, which seems likely to be a direct continuation of the events of Across the Spider-Verse. The movie is currently set for a June 2027 release date, although it's worth noting that that release date has already been pushed multiple times because of the production delays associated with these movies.

“We put the most pressure on ourselves,” Miller explained of the delays around the movie and wanting to get it right. “There’s no one that puts more pressure on us than ourselves, wanting to outdo ourselves each time and see things that you haven’t seen before and make it feel like something you’ve never experienced before. And so, trying to get something that is as worthy as the previous two has been the driver.”