Steven and Alina's Marriage Is in Trouble During the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 3 Tell-All

Spoiler alert: She ignored those red flags. In the season finale, Steven and Alina got married. Now, in the clips released ahead of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 Tell-All, Steven's ex-girlfriend claims he cheated on her with three women.

This made fans wonder if Steven cheated on Alina too, especially since he apparently admits at the Tell-All that he brought up the possibility of a threesome with her after their wedding. It's a big mess.