Did 'Spiderman' Star Tobey Maguire Retire From Acting? Inside His Hollywood Hiatus Tobey Maguire reached international superstar status when he was cast in the role of Peter Parker in 2002's 'Spider-Man.' By Danielle Jennings Published July 4 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET

Throughout the inner workings of the world of Hollywood there have been multiple instances of A-listers taking a step back from their careers when they were at their peak — and that’s seemingly what happened to actor Tobey Maguire. As the initial face of the Spider-Man franchise, he was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and then retreated from the spotlight, but does that mean he retired? Let’s get into the details.

After breaking into acting as a child, Tobey Maguire reached international superstar status when he was cast in the role of Peter Parker in 2002’s Spider-Man, and reprising the role in Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Did Tobey Maguire retire from acting?

The short answer is no, he has not retired from acting. However, he has taken a considerable step back from his 2000s heyday and it appears that he will continue this route. In a 2015 interview with Nylon, almost 10 years after he stepped back from the spotlight, Tobey opened up about his approach to acting and taking on film projects post-Spider-Man. “It’s always difficult to find projects that I want to get involved in, so that’s a continuous challenge,” he said.

"It’s a lot of commitment for me and it’s a big investment, or the sense of the investment is really big,” Tobey continued. “When you’re working with people you like and stories you like, then no matter how difficult it is, there’s a kind of excitement and passion for what you’re doing.”

“And when it doesn’t work out that way, where you’re not in love with the story — I don’t want to say 'in love' — but when you’re not interested, constantly interested, and curious to keep digging and pushing, then it’s just painful and not as much fun. So I try to avoid that,” he told the outlet at the time.

What is Tobey Maguire’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2025, Tobey is worth an estimated $75 million, which is largely due to his lucrative Hollywood acting and producing career. Additionally, he has also made up to eight-figure sums due to his gambling career, participating in several high-stakes poker games with A-list stars, such as his long-time best friend, superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

Is Tobey Maguire married?

Tobey is currently divorced, after his 2007 marriage to Jennifer Meyer ended in 2016 via separation, with the former couple officially finalizing their divorce four years later in 2020. During their union, the couple welcomed two children: daughter Ruby in 2006 and son Otis in 2009.

“After much soul searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple,” Tobey and Jennifer said in a joint statement to People at the time. “As devoted parents, our first priority remains raising our children together with enduring love, respect, and friendship.”

