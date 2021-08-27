Tobey Maguire Might Be Settling Down With His Girlfriend, Model Tatiana Dieteman

Actor and producer Tobey Maguire has preferred to keep himself out of the spotlight lately, but during the '90s and '00s, he was one of Hollywood's A-list. His membership in a group of young, hot actors alongside Leonardo DiCaprio earned him admiration from fans everywhere. While his recent film credits have been mostly in a production capacity, Tobey — who starred as the title web-slinger in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s — is rumored to return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home .

In the meantime, Tobey has been quietly leading a healthy romantic life, and fans are eager to know: Who is Tobey's girlfriend? And what about his ex-wife and children? Read on for everything we know about his recent divorce and new flame.

Despite the large age gap, an insider told Us in 2020, "Tobey and Tatiana live together, and they’re really happy. Tobey's kids love her." The couple have been largely private, and neither Tobey nor Tatiana has a social media presence. Occasionally, the pair have been spotted out together on vacation or in California, where they live. In fact, in 2019, the couple vacationed in Cabo San Lucas with Tobey's children.

Fans were in shock when news of Tobey's divorce hit the internet. (More on that later!) However, Tobey himself didn't stay down for long about the split, and Us magazine reports that in 2018, he met model Tatiana Dieteman at a party hosted by his friend Leo DiCaprio. Like Leo and his paramour Camila Morrone, the age difference between Tobey and Tatiana is extensive (he is 45, and she is 27).

Tobey Maguire shares two kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer.

Tobey and his ex-wife, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, were married in 2007 and split up in 2016. The couple met in 2003 while Tobey was filming Seabiscuit. They announced their separation in 2016, but Jennifer officially filed for divorce in 2020. Together, Jennifer and Tobey co-parent two children: Ruby, 14, and Otis, 11.

Jennifer said that she and Tobey have been very successful at co-parenting and dished to Us in 2018 about why that is. "Remember that you love your kids equally more than anything in the world and that you want the best for them. If they see parents that don’t get along or fight, then they’re going to be unhappy, and nobody wants unhappy children," she said.

Following their divorce, Tobey began dating Tatiana, and Jennifer moved on with NBA agent Rich Paul, although it appears they have since broken up after he was spotted with Adele. Jennifer still gushes about her amicable relationship with Tobey and told Us in 2018, "He’s my best friend. He’s the greatest ex-husband a girl could ever have."

