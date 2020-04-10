Did Tommy Get Jail Time After Vandalizing Reza's Backyard on 'Shahs of Sunset'?

Those who have watched Shahs of Sunset since the first season in 2012 likely could never have anticipated that Mercedes "M.J." Javid and Reza Farahan's friendship would one day be broken beyond repair. On Season 8, the former best friends of 30 years have been hurling insult after insult at one another, which stemmed from Reza's belief that M.J. helped spread a rumor about infidelity in his marriage to Adam Neely.

As for M.J.'s side of the story, she felt that Reza neglected to be a caring friend when she was in the ICU following the complicated birth of her son, Shams. The situation between the two escalated on the March 13 episode when they saw each other for the first time at co-star Sara Jeihooni's pool party. M.J. called Reza a cheater, while Reza accused M.J. of having 10 abortions.

Source: Getty

Following the pool party from hell, M.J.'s husband, Tommy Feight, stormed over to Reza's home and he vandalized the outdoor area. He was subsequently arrested, and he was charged with vandalism. Because he allegedly damaged more than $400 worth of property, he was also facing a felony charge.

On the April 10 episode of the hit Bravo series, Tommy will learn his fate as to whether or not he will receive jail time. Did Tommy go to jail on Shahs of Sunset? Find out how the drama between Reza and Tommy all turned out.

Did Tommy go to jail on 'Shahs of Sunset'? After security cameras caught Tommy red-handed while he threw a potted plant and flipped over some of the furniture in Reza's backyard in May of 2019, he was arrested. Tommy was also carrying a baseball bat at the time of the incident, which can be seen in the security footage. Reza also claimed that Tommy had called him and threatened his life, which Tommy denied (he admitted the call took place, but not that he issued death threats). Source: Instagram Following the incident of vandalism, Reza got a restraining order against Tommy. He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Reza himself, his home, his place of work, his car and Adam. In July, Tommy pled not guilty to the charges of vandalism and trespassing. By September of 2019, it was reported that the reality star husband had accepted a plea deal. In this deal, Tommy would plead guilty to the charges of vandalism, but the charges of trespassing would be dropped. As it was shown on Shahs of Sunset, Tommy was facing a felony charge of vandalism because Reza alleged that he damaged more than $400 worth of property. As a result of this plea deal, Tommy received a sentence of 10 days in the L.A. County Jail. While it was initially unclear if and when Tommy did this time in jail, M.J. confirmed that Tommy did spend time behind bars. She posted a video of Tommy on her Instagram page on April 8, and a commenter asked if Tommy spent time in jail as a result of the drama with Reza. M.J. simply responded "yes." Reza's restraining order against Tommy was also extended for three years.