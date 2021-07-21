A Lot of Fans Think This Villain Isn't Actually Dead in 'The Haves and the Have Nots' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots.

It’s finally happened, and many of us are disappointed. The Haves and the Have Nots is over for good (as far as we know), and in addition to major shockers, there are also a lot of loose ends. For many fans of the long-running Tyler Perry soap opera, we’re disappointed with the sheer amount of untimely deaths. But we’re confused by Veronica’s — does she really die?