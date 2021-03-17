Although It Hasn't Been Confirmed, Viewers Can Expect 'Young Rock' to Be Renewed for Season 2

In December of 2020, NBC announced that Superstore would be one of the many shows that would not be returning for an encore season. Along with The Good Place's ending and Perfect Harmony's cancellation, it was also announced that Council of Dads would conclude with one season, leading fans to believe that this might be a sad couple of years for sitcoms on the network.

With the recent premieres of Kenan Thompson and Dwayne Johnson’s new self-titled shows, fans were given something new to look forward to. But did Young Rock get canceled too? Or will the show’s ratings save the day?

Reviews of the series, which ranks just below This Is Us in NBC's ratings, praised the cast of Young Rock for giving exactly what needs to be given in their roles as younger versions of Dwayne Johnson, but a recent interview revealed that the actors have never actually met the Canadian athlete in real life.

Since the series premiere in February, which brought in a total of 5 million viewers, the show has quickly doubled its viewership and earned the title of the “most generational” comedy of this year. With a 3.4 rating among adults aged 18 to 49, the show has amassed the largest audience that a comedy sitcom has ever had in the history of the network, so we’re sure we won’t be saying goodbye to the series anytime soon.

While NBC has yet to confirm or deny that Young Rock will return for Season 2, chances are pretty high that the show will be renewed. Young Rock's reception was unprecedented.

The actors who play Dwayne Johnson on ‘Young Rock’ have never actually met him in person.

Although his doppelgangers seem to embody the former WWE star in all of his glory, because the show didn’t begin filming Season 1 until October of 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the actors who play Dwayne Johnson have only had the opportunity to meet him via Zoom.

Until their fateful link up in the future, actors Bradley Constant (who plays Dwayne as an adolescent), and Uli Latukefu (who portrays Dwayne throughout his college years) have been thinking of all the things they can do together when they have their first in-person encounter.

Bradley told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I want to have a waffle eating contest with this man. I've been having waffle Saturdays since I was in sixth grade. Now he's probably eaten waffles longer than me, but still, I am king of waffles and I want to challenge him to a waffle-off." On the other hand, Adrian Groulx, who plays the youngest version of the Rock, is most excited to give his future self a hug. He shared, "I want to have a five-minute hug — trying not to crush every bone I have!"