What Is the Difference Between Commuting Sentences and Pardons? We've Got the Tea!

President Donald Trump has issued a lot of pardons lately. The president pardoned reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on May 28, and he also issued a pardon for former Chicago gangster, Larry Hoover. Todd and Julie Chrisley received lengthy sentences after they were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022. Todd got 12 years while his wife was sentenced to a seven-year prison term.

According to The New York Post, Trump thought the couple's sentence was too long and told the couple's daughter, Savannah, "You know, you guys don’t look like terrorists." He issued a full pardon for the couple. Trump reportedly issued Larry Hoover a pardon because Kanye West advocated for his release, along with the president's prison reform efforts. The recent presidential pardons have many people wondering: What is the difference between commuting sentences and pardons?

What is the difference between commuting sentences and pardons?

Trump's recent presidential pardons have people asking what the difference is between commuting sentences and pardons. According to the Department of Justice, commuting a sentence means that a person's sentence could be reduced, but it doesn't imply innocence for the offender. It also doesn't remove the civil disabilities that apply to the convicted felons, such as the ability to vote.

"A commutation of sentence reduces a sentence, either totally or partially, that is then being served, but it does not change the fact of conviction, imply innocence, or remove civil disabilities that apply to the convicted person as a result of the criminal conviction." A pardon means that the president has forgiven the crime of the offender, and their civil disabilities, such as voting or running for office, are removed. It essentially erases the conviction.

"A pardon is an expression of the President’s forgiveness and can be granted in recognition of the applicant’s acceptance of responsibility for the crime and established good conduct for a significant period of time after conviction or completion of sentence."

Are the Chrisleys free?

Yes, both Todd and Julie Chrisley were released from prison following their pardons. Todd was serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Pensacola, Fla., and he was released on May 28. Julie was also released on May 28. She'd been serving her time at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Ky., per Fox News.

What about Larry Hoover? Is he free?

The answer is no, Larry Hoover is not free despite receiving a presidential pardon. Because Larry was also convicted on state charges in Illinois, he would need clemency from the governor to be released from prison. Larry had spent nearly 30 years in solitary confinement in a Colorado prison, but now that he has been pardoned, he will be released from the maximum security prison and sent back to Illinois.

President Trump has pardoned the famous Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover, who has been in prison since 1973. pic.twitter.com/JwP6Ppnm7N — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 28, 2025