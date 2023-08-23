Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Dillon Danis's Mom Has Always Supported His MMA Dreams — Details Who is Dillon Danis's mom? Here's everything we know about the Armenian mixed martial artist's family life, including his parents. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 23 2023, Published 4:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @danisnikki

Despite the fact that he could barely do one pushup, Dillon Danis joined the wrestling team during his freshman year at Parsippany Hills High School in New Jersey. From there, he started training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and later moved to New York to pursue a professional career in BJJ.

Dillon quickly rose to fame in the MMA community not only because of his hard work and dedication but also due to his family's support. Read on to learn more about his family, including his parents.

Who is Dillon Danis's mom?

Dillon Danis was born on Aug. 22, 1993, to a Honduran mother, Nikki, and an Armenian father (his name is unknown to the public). According to Sports Manor, he was raised by his mother in Parsippany–Troy Hills, N.J.

Although she has a public Instagram with over 12,000 followers, Nikki also has a private account. According to her bio, she works in real estate and loves to travel the world. Nikki described herself as a "fashionista" and "dog lover."

Nikki is very supportive of Dillon's career, having spoken with the Daily Record in May 2015, right before he made his professional debut against UFC Lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon. "This is exactly where he wanted to be," Nikki explained. "All these years, he was building up to this moment. … When they're young, it's more the ego, but Dillon has a heart, 'This is what I want. You're not stopping me.' He's become so good. He never had plan B, it's always plan A, and it's going to work out."

Ahead of his fight against YouTuber Logan Paul at MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card, Dillon has been going back and forth with Logan on social media. Everything came to a head during a brutal press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, when Logan called out Dillon for attacking his fiancée, model Nina Agdal. Logan took plenty of shots at the MMA fighter before claiming that Nikki is an "actual prostitute." OK, then!

Dillon Danis's dad recently passed away.

Not much is known about Dillon's dad, but on Oct. 8, 2022, the fighter announced his father's death. He shared an old photo of the two on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing, "rest easy dad, love you" alongside a red heart emoji.

rest easy dad love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N4GX7AVbTq — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 8, 2022

Many fans expressed their condolences, while other people had the audacity to bash Dillon for pulling out of his fight against KSI, which was supposed to take place on Jan. 14, 2023.