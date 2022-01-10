Diona Reasonover, the Actress Playing Kasie Hines in 'NCIS,' Got Hitched in 2018

Diona Reasonover, the Actress Playing Kasie Hines in 'NCIS,' Got Hitched in 2018By Leila Kozma
Jan. 10 2022, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Actress Diona Reasonover first skyrocketed to fame in the mid-2010s, after landing Charmaine Eskowitz's role in David Kohan and Max Mutchnick's TV miniseries, Clipped. Since then, she has appeared in shows like 2 Broke Girls, Transparent, and Grace and Frankie.
Since 2018, she has portrayed Kasie Hines, the goofy forensic scientist on NCIS. Diona's professional achievements are well-documented. What about her personal life? Is she married?
Diona Reasonover garnered international acclaim with 'NCIS.' Is she married?
A proud CalArts graduate, Diona was promoted from a recurring to a series regular role shortly after Season 15, her first season on NCIS, wrapped up.
Diona married Patricia Villetto in 2018. A fellow creative, Patricia starred in movies like Addicted to You and Elijah's Ashes. A sought-after writer, Patricia has also worked on shows like Second City This Week, Epic Cat Battles with Puss in Boots, King Julien Stand Up, and many others. She starred in, wrote for, and directed select episodes of TMI Hollywood.
Diona and Patricia occasionally share snaps about their latest hangouts on Instagram. But details about their wedding are hard to come by. Diona revealed that they first met at improv during an appearance on the Nov. 15, 2019, episode of the Why Won't You Date Me? podcast. As she also divulged, she only met Patricia's parents on their wedding day.
Is Diona Reasonover pregnant?
Diona and Patricia got married in 2018, and some fans are reasonably convinced that they will soon start a family. What's the truth?
Diona and Patricia have yet to address the latest rumors that Diona is pregnant. The stars regularly take to Twitter to tease work projects and share updates on their personal lives. Fans eager to learn more are best off keeping an eye out for their latest announcements.
Catch new episodes of NCIS every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.