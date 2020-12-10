Dior Sales Skyrocket for Supporting Depp, Despite Domestic Abuse Group Criticism

The libel trial between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard blew up into a public quagmire, with accusations of both Depp and Heard being abusive in their relationship. The Pirates of the Caribbean star ultimately sued UK newspaper The Sun for indicating he was a "wife beater" in one of their headlines. Depp had denounced the label and said that the publication had committed irreparable harm to his character and career.

Prior to the court proceedings, several high profile actors, actresses, and even former significant others of Depp stepped forward in order to testify on behalf of his character with them in an effort to combat the notion he had been physically abusive towards Heard. As the trial went underway, however, text messages, photos, and evidence came to light that were not in Depp's favor.

The court ruled that there was significant evidence to suggest that Depp and Heard were abusive to one another both verbally and physically. Depp had severed his own finger tip and wrote messages in blood to Heard on the walls of their home, was found guilty of grabbing Heard by her hair several times, starting fights needlessly, and hitting her "hard and repeatedly" before attempting to push her down the stairs.

The ruling ultimately "tanked" Depp's career, getting him removed from Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts series as Grindelwald, with one studio head calling the actor "radioactive" to work with now. Which is why people are absolutely "baffled" by Dior's decision to stand by Johnny Depp, despite the judge who oversaw the 57-year-old actor's case calling him "a monster."

Commercials for Sauvage after shave continue to feature Depp and a variety of domestic abuse groups have spoken out against the brand's decision to maintain their working relationship with the Edward Scissorhands star. Domestic abuse lawyer Rachel Horman-Brown spoke with the Daily Mail stating his partnership with Dior was an "insult."

I find it very amusing when people criticise dior, or our support of Johnny Depp, and get fed evidence from court documents it ends in an instant block. It's almost as if they dont want to believe that men can be abused, or that — Becky 🇬🇧 🦦 (@steckyboo) November 24, 2020

"I think it's extremely disappointing and irresponsible of Dior – especially when we are looking at a situation that isn't just an allegation anymore. The courts made a finding about him and what happened in their relationship. We heard reams of detailed evidence and testimony from the people involved. The decision was made by the courts that Depp was abusive towards his partner and could be called a 'wife beater' and yet, notwithstanding that, Dior continues to use his advert; it is almost condoning abuse and violence against women," she said.

Brown also added that the "timing" of the advertisement couldn't be any worse considering that the number of domestic abuse cases has skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically during lockdown periods. "It is particularly disappointing given domestic abuse increased massively during lockdown. The rate of women being murdered has gone through the roof, so the timing of this is horrific."

Dior backing Depp? I’m about to buy everyone I know a bottle of Sauvage for Christmas — Lainya (@Lainyaa) November 29, 2020

The denizens of social media have voiced their displeasure at Dior for including Depp in its ad campaign, but it does seem that it's in Sauvage's best interest economically speaking to keep its relationship with Depp intact. Sauvage sales, according to The Guardian have "skyrocketed" since Depp's trial went public.

And while there are a number of people who expressed their displeasure at Dior deciding to stick by Depp, there are also tons of people who are happy that the actor is maintaining his relationship with the brand.

The Guardian: Sauvage sales have skyrocketed since Dior hired Johnny Depp, making this perfume one of the best-selling Dior products of all time and forever tying Depp’s image to it.



Also The Guardian: Dior should fire Johnny Depp.



Someone failed Economics and Marketing... — mary (@johnnyhellodepp) November 27, 2020

Dior Refuses to Drop Johnny Depp as Sauvage Sales Skyrocket https://t.co/tO3Ewdb1W3 — Movieweb (@movieweb) November 28, 2020

Some have even mentioned that their decision to purchase Dior's Sauvage line is to draw attention to the fact that men can be victims of domestic violence, echoing Sharon Osbourne's idea that Heard "gave as good she got" in her relationship with the star.

It seems that the old adage, "there is no such thing as bad publicity" is true. While Depp could definitely have a career in advertising with Sauvage, it seems like studios at the moment won't hire him.

Dior would even make more money if they sold their Johnny Depp posters online! Would love to frame these 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aHTAMQmnA4 — nicole (@owengradyy) November 28, 2020

dior refusing to drop johnny depp 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — delilah ☁️🕊 (@delilahlahlah) November 29, 2020

Dior has said it will be keeping Johnny Depp as a brand ambassador, despite pressure to drop him.❤️❤️ #ThankyouDior #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/EQhdFkTd91 — ReemDepp (@ReemDepp) November 30, 2020

I don't use scents but I might start drinking Dior just to support Johnny Depp — Lumos SK (@SkLumos) November 22, 2020

My contribution to @Dior for standing with Johnny Depp. 💖

Besides #DiorSauvage, Dior JOY perfume is great too! ✨ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/JGBvcQ7nYt — ploypotter (@ploypotter) November 30, 2020

Well done @Dior for not dropping Johnny Depp for your #Sauvage scent.

About time he got some kind of public support 👏🏻 — Jon (@JonnyBWoode) November 27, 2020

johnny depp x dior, the ultimate power couple. pic.twitter.com/m7PS9IpOC8 — adele 🎄❄️ (@sIeepyhoII0w) November 24, 2020