Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Gameloft All of the Animals' Favorite Foods in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' By Sara Belcher Jan. 12 2023, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Though it may still be in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley has already provided players with so many ways to live out their childhood Disney dreams. Between cooking with Remy in Paris to helping Mickey rescue Minnie, there's no shortage of characters for players to interact with across franchises.

Article continues below advertisement

In the game, players can also interact with the various wildlife in the different biomes, giving them food and making them your companion. Each of the animals has a different favorite food that will help you quickly befriend them.

Article continues below advertisement

All of the animals in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' and their favorite food.

It shouldn't be a surprise, given that this is a game based in the world of Disney, but in Dreamlight Valley, feeding an animal their favorite food twice will make them a companion of yours, meaning you can live out your Disney princess dreams as they follow you around the map. Here's a breakdown of all of the different animals you'll find in Disney Dreamlight Valley and their favorite foods.

Animal Favorite food Where to find the food Squirrel Peanut Bought from Chez Remy Rabbit Carrot Purchase seeds from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow Sea turtle Seaweed Fishing on Dazzle Beach Raccoon Blueberry Harvested from bushes at Dazzle Beach or the Forest of Valor Crocodile Lobster Fishing in the Glade of Trust Fox White sturgeon Fishing in Frosted Heights Sunbird Houseleek flower (any color) Picked around the Sunlit Plateau Raven A five-star meal Can be made either at your home or anywhere with an oven

Article continues below advertisement

As you'll notice, most of these animals favorite foods can be found in the same biome that they're located in, meaning you won't have to search far before giving a friendly critter something it will love. The only exception is the Raven, who you will have to prepare something special for if you want to befriend it.

Article continues below advertisement

How to approach the animals in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley.'

Before you can feed an animal their favorite food and make them your companion, you'll first have to approach them. For some animals, like the squirrels and the sunbirds, they're incredibly friendly, so you should be able to approach them without problem. Rabbits and foxes are a bit trickier, as they tend to run away when you walk up to them. All you have to do is chase them until they stop and you're given the prompt to approach.

i actually cant cope with how adorable the foxes are in dreamlight valley... I've named all of them... this is blue & snowy 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CLHwXrSWoq — a (@laurengermxn) September 29, 2022

Article continues below advertisement

Raccoons and crocodiles are also skittish creatures, and you'll want to approach them slowly while they have their head down or aren't looking directly at you. Wait until you're given the prompt to approach and then you can give them food. Sea turtles will automatically hide in their shells when you get near them. Just stand still next to them while they hide, and once they pop their head out you should be able to give it food.