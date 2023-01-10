Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Gameloft These Characters Could Appear in the Next 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' Update By Sara Belcher Jan. 10 2023, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Cozy gamers and Disney fans of all ages have been diving into Gameloft's newest title, Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing many iconic childhood characters to life. Disney Dreamlight Valley is still technically in early access, with a plan to become free-to-play later this year — but for those who purchased a Founder's Pack to gain access to the game before its official launch, there are a series of free updates planned to bring new content to the title.

The game's most recent update brought Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody to the Valley, as well as some quality of life updates. This was the second free content update since Dreamlight Valley launched in September 2022. Though there's still plenty to do in the game, those who have already decorated their Valley and advanced many of their friendships are looking for more. So when is the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley coming out?

When is the next update for 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' coming out?

Though the developers previously released the content roadmap for 2022, at this time there is no word on when a new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will drop in 2023. Given the timeline for the previous releases, it's likely that there will be a third content update dropping sometime at the end of January or early February, though there is no official confirmation.

Unfortunately, because there is no word from Gameloft as to when we may be getting another content update, it's also uncertain as to what the next update may include. There are still plenty of Disney characters who have not yet made appearances in the title, leaving no shortage of friends to join in on your adventure in the future.

Previous 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' leaks provide some hints as to who may join the game next.

Though we may not know what characters are coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the next free content update, a previous leak has already hinted at many of the characters to come. Not long after the game's early release, a Reddit user found audio files for all of the following characters within the game's code, suggesting they'll all be added to the title in coming updates. Here are the ones who have not yet been added and could be contenders for the next update:

Aladdin, Genie, Jafar, and Jasmine from Aladdin

Alice, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and the Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

Beast, Belle, Cogsworth, Gaston, and Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast

Boo, Mike, Randall, and Sully from Monsters Inc.

BoPeep, Rex, and Forky from Toy Story

Cinderella and Fairy Godmother from Cinderella

Elastigirl, Frozone, Mr. Incredible and Syndrome from The Incredibles

EVE from WALL-E

Flounder, King Triton, and Sebastian from The Little Mermaid