Where to Find the Secret Door In 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' and Complete Mickey's Quests By Jon Bitner Feb. 3 2023, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

While there are plenty of tasks to keep you busy in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Friendship Quests are without a doubt one of the most popular aspects of the game. And if you’re trying to complete Mickey’s Friendship Quests, you’ll need to hunt down the Secret Door. The lovable mouse doesn’t give you much guidance as to where you’ll find this elusive object – but with a bit of help, you’ll be able to locate it in just a few minutes.

Here's a closer look at where to find the Secret Door in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to complete Mickey’s Friendship Quest.

'Disney Dreamlight Valley' hides the Secret Door in plain sight.

Before you can start searching for the Secret Door, you’ll need to grow your friendship level with Mickey to Level 10. Once that’s done, he’ll reward you with a Magical Chest and the following riddle: “Turrets and towers you will behold. Within: a door for things new and old.”

This gives you a hint about the Secret Door's location – inside Dream Castle. Specifically, you’ll want to head to the bottom floor, then look to the right side of the spiral staircase. Several indoor plants typically restrict this area, but they’ve been rearranged recently, granting you access to a purple curtain. Interacting with the curtain will reveal the Secret Door.

After finding the Secret Door, run back to Mickey – the mouse is eagerly waiting to tell you the second half of his riddle: “It needs no key you’ve ever known. To open this door, find matching stones.”

How to unlock the Secret Door in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'.

Mickey’s new riddle is giving you (vague) instructions on how to open the Secret Door. This includes one Tourmaline (Sunlit Plateau), one Citrine (Sunlit Plateau), one Garnet (Peaceful Meadow), and one Aquamarine (Dazzle Beach). Gather these gems up, then head back to the Secret Door and interact with it.

With the Secret Door unlocked, you can finally head inside and complete Mickey’s Friendship Quest. Talk with him one last time to be rewarded with an Enchanting Fountain. You’ll also find tons of chests and books that can be looted, so take your time and explore everything that lies beyond the Secret Door.