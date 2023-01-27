Home > Entertainment > Disney Source: Gameloft Is 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' Going to Be Multiplayer in 2023? By Anthony Jones Jan. 27 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Since arriving in early access on consoles and PC on Sep. 6, 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has become one of the most beloved life simulation adventure games due to the slew of Disney and Pixar characters everyone knows and loves from their favorite films and TV shows. Also, players can enjoy a virtual and cozy lifestyle of gathering resources and tending to a magical valley alongside interacting with those childhood favs.

The game has its share of glitches that you would expect an early access title to have, but it has been a pleasant time-sinker for those who moved on from games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Yet, unlike New Horizons, Disney Dreamlight Valley lacks a multiplayer function. Could players finally be able to venture out with their friends in 2023? Here's what we know.

Source: Gameloft

Is 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' going to be multiplayer in 2023?

According to a recent announcement blog by developer Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley should be getting a multiplayer feature sometime in the latter half of 2023. Gameloft showed a content roadmap infographic for the year that confirmed multiplayer would be coming, but details on how it will work in-game are still unknown.

It's speculated that the multiplayer side of Disney Dreamlight Valley is still undergoing heavy testing, so specifics won't be released until the devs can show more. Gameloft aims to share those details throughout the year, possibly sometime in April when Simba from The Lion King arrives in an update. Hopefully, that includes information on whether Disney Dreamlight Valley will get co-op, online multiplayer, or both this year.

Is that a roadmap we see?



Get your first look at what (and who) to expect from our next few updates⤵️



Early 2023 is shaping up to be HUGE for Disney Dreamlight Valley and we can't wait to share the magic with you!



Stay tuned for more details on Update 3 coming this February✨ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) January 25, 2023

For the time being, players can prepare themselves for the next patch in February. It will feature Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto and Olaf from the Frozen films, judging from the brief teaser on the blog explaining their characteristics. Players will also be able to celebrate Disney's 100 year anniversary with an upcoming Star Path.