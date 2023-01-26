How to Fix the Glitch in WALL-E's Village Project 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'
Anyone who has already invested in Disney Dreamlight's Valley early access has been able to begin repairing the Valley, clearing Night Thorns, and befriending the various Disney characters returning to their former homes.
Because the game isn't slated to launch for free until later this year, early access players have had to deal with various bugs and glitches as they play.
One of the recurring glitches players are finding is with WALL-E's first friendship quest. Not long after he joins you in the Valley, he'll point out the unused section near Merlin's house that he wishes to turn into a garden. Before he can get started, though, he'll need some supplies — which, of course, you'll have to provide for him.
Unfortunately, many players are finding that once they've gathered the necessary materials, the quest becomes stuck, leaving you unable to complete it. Here's how to fix this glitch and continue on your friendship with WALL-E.
How to complete the Village Project: The Garden friendship quest.
Before he can rebuild the garden, WALL-E asks for five wheat seeds, five sugarcane seeds, a trellis, and three burlap bags to help him. You'll have to craft the last two items, while you can buy the seeds necessary for the quest.
To craft the trellis, you'll need:
- 15 softwood
- three soil
- two white and pink falling penstemon
To craft all three burlap bags, you'll need to gather:
- 30 soil
- 60 fiber (which can be crafted from seaweed)
Once you've crafted the necessary items and purchased the seeds, you should be able to bring them to WALL-E and he'll repair the garden area. If your game is stuck, then it'll only give you the prompt to tell him that you're gathering the necessary items.
If this happens, there's thankfully a quick solution to fix the glitch.
How to fix the glitch in WALL-E's first friendship quest.
If you find yourself unable to bring the necessary items to WALL-E to complete his first friendship quest, all you have to do is repurchase the seeds required for the quest. The wheat seeds can be bought from Goofy's stall in the Peaceful Meadow, while the sugarcane seeds are available at the stall on Dazzle Beach. In total, this should only cost you 35 coins.
If you're short on coins, you can also sell the original seeds you purchased back to Goofy and use that money to purchase the new seeds.
Once you've done this, WALL-E should have the blue Dreamlight icon above his head, indicating that you can move forward with his friendship quest.
If, for some reason, this doesn't work, then you may have to report a further bug with the Dreamlight Valley developers.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available on PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox.