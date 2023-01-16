The Royal Watering Can Will Get Rid of Mushrooms in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley'

As you progress further through Disney Dreamlight Valley, the cozy life simulation game bringing your favorite Disney characters to life, you'll find your progress blocked by various flora, fauna, and boulders. Even with the royal tools you've picked up around the Valley, they won't be powerful enough to take down everything in your path.

Article continues below advertisement

Your watering can isn't just used to hydrate the various crops you decide to grow; it can also be used to get rid of the mushrooms dotting the lands. Unfortunately, you won't be able to simply eliminate them with the basic watering can. Instead, you'll have to upgrade it. Here's how to upgrade your royal watering can so you can access the whole Valley.

Article continues below advertisement

How to upgrade the watering can to remove the small mushrooms.

Your friendship with Merlin will be key to getting rid of the mushrooms littering the Valley, meaning you'll have to advance your friendship with him considerably far if you want to access some of the blocked off places. To remove the small mushrooms dotting the lands, you'll have to reach Level 8 with Merlin to unlock the quest "A Dark Experiment." Merlin will tell you that he has found a way to enchant your watering can to get rid of the small mushrooms, but you'll need some supplies first.

Bring the wizard these items: 20 mushrooms

Five emeralds

Three Purified Night Shards Once you give him these resources, and he'll upgrade your watering can to rid the land of the smaller mushroom clumps. Unfortunately, this does not get rid of the larger mushroom bunches, especially those blocking the bridges in the Glade of Trust.

Article continues below advertisement

How to remove the big mushrooms.

To get the next upgrade, you'll have to advance your friendship with Merlin to Level 10 to unlock "The Final Trial" quest. Once you've unlocked the quest, bring Merlin these items: Five Purified Night Shards

Falling Water from the Glade of Trust

The Ice Heart (once it's grown)

25 mushrooms