Source: Gameloft How to Find All of the Royal Tools in 'Disney Dreamlight Valley' By Sara Belcher Jan. 12 2023, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Whether you're a cozy gamer looking for something to fill the void Animal Crossing has left behind or finally giving into the peer pressure to play Disney Dreamlight Valley, your first few hours in the game will be focused on repairing as much of the Valley as you can so it's ready for new friends to join. But before you can rebuild Dreamlight Valley, you'll have to first locate the tools necessary to do so. Here's where to find all of the tools you'll need.

Where to find the shovel.

The shovel should be one of the first you find in the game, only because it's not far from your house in the Valley. Head east through the plaza toward Chez Remy, and you should find the shovel sticking out of the ground in front of the restaurant.

Where to find the watering can.

Though the shovel is easier to spot, the watering can is actually hidden close to home. Go to the back of your home and you'll find the watering can. It'll likely be hidden behind debris and Night Thorns, so you may have to clear some things out of your way before you can locate it.

Where to find the pickaxe.

To find the pickaxe, you'll want to head to the southeast section of the main plaza and you'll look for an outcropping of rocks along the border of the area. Here, you should see the pickaxe sticking out of the ground. Interact with it to pick it up and add it to your person.

Where to find the fishing rod.

Before you can get tot he fishing rod, you'll have to first have the pickaxe. Use the pickaxe to clear the rocks at the bottom of the steps to the plaza to gain access to the Peaceful Meadow, and then go to the pond located to the west of Goofy's Stall. Here you'll find the fishing rod.