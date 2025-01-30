Conspiracy Theorists Accuse Disney of Re-Naming ‘Frozen’ to Redirect Internet Searches About Founder’s Icy Body Is Walt Disney cryogenically frozen? By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 30 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET

If you've got young kids or an oft-maligned "Disney Adult" in your life, then you've probably seen the movie Frozen. The two films garnered a ton of cash for the media company: over $2.73 billion combined. And that's not including all of the licensing and product/merchandising deals that emerged as a result of its widespread popularity, either.

Originally, the movie was titled The Snow Queen, however, its official moniker was changed to Frozen. This move was attributed as a response to the success of another CGI-animated Disney film that performed well at the global box office previously: Tangled. But was there something else at play? A conspiracy theory thinks so.

The Disney 'Frozen' conspiracy theory is something else.

After Tangled, it would make sense that Disney decided to give The Snow Queen a more simplified name. After all, these movies are being marketed toward children.

However, there are some who believe that the reason for the title change to the Disney property was done for an entirely different reason. And it's linked to a long-standing conspiracy theory that's tied to the founder of the media company. You may have heard tale that Walt Disney's body was cryogenically frozen.

In 1966, the famed animator, Walter Elias Disney, visited a doctor upon complaining of leg and neck pain. Upon analysis, it was revealed he was suffering from "an aggressive lung cancer that had spread throughout his body."

According to Trust & Will, despite undergoing immediate treatments to attack the rapidly growing cancer cells in his body, Disney ultimately perished from the illness. He passed away on Dec. 15, 1966.

However, it's believed that Disney, prior to his passing, had his body cryogenically frozen, much like Nora Fries, Mr. Freeze's wife from the Batman comic series. It's believed by many that this was done so he could one day return to the world in a future where science advanced enough in order to re-animate those who've been frozen.

Further speculation led to more rumors surrounding Disney's death. Some believe that his frozen body rests beneath Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Others have stated it's walked away under the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride or Cinderella's Castle.

While this rumor's been vehemently denied, it's not like conspiracy theorists don't have fodder to help fuel these beliefs. About a month after Disney's passing, the first reported cryonic preservation took place a month later.

Psychologist Dr. James Bedford had his body put under the care of the Alcor Life Extension Foundation. Alcor is still around today and writes that it works in "pausing the dying process." Furthermore, it states that its methodology is rooted in "modern science" and has around 245 patients who are concerned about preserving life. As of this writing, Alcor has 1,443 members. The research group is based out of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Incase ur wondering, my new fav conspiracy theory right now is that Disney made the movie Frozen so that when you google the words “frozen” and “Disney”.. Walt Disney’s cryogenically frozen body doesn’t come up — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) September 20, 2019 Source: X | @awonderland

Social media users have speculated that the reason the Disney company decided to change the title of The Snow Queen to Frozen is so that whenever someone searches "Disney frozen" online, search results pertaining to this myth of the company's founder would disappear in favor of information about the movie.

One user on Tiktok recalled the conspiracy theory, writing: "Remembering people actually think that Walt Disney's head is frozen and Disney only made Frozen so the Google results when looking up 'Disney Frozen' would stop showing head conspiracy."

Another user also uploaded a video explaining the theory argues that the name change was actually "a cover up to hide information about Walt Disney's frozen body." Commenters in response to both videos appeared to be divided about the conspiracy theory.

Lately, I've been leveling a proposition to anyone I possibly can to finally be the ones to steal Walt Disney's cryogenically frozen body from underneath Disney World. No one has seriously taken me up on this offer yet, but I remain hopeful. pic.twitter.com/qYMpJcoNA5 — pierrot, row, row your boat (@zoloftstudioapt) May 28, 2023 Source: X | @zoloftstudioapt

Some expressed that they just thought it was an intriguing idea they liked to entertain themselves with. While others thought it was all hogwash. Someone else mentioned that looking up details pertaining to the conspiracy theory aren't all that difficult to find. All searchers need to do is include the word "body" in their search results and all the data tied to this conspiracy easily pops up.