TikToker’s Cheap Disney Parking Hack Angers Fans of the Theme Park Because It's "Too Good"

From $4 bottles of water to dollar-store-quality ponchos costing $9, to $40 t-shirts, there are a lot of ways you can rack up a hefty credit card balance while on vacation at the most magical place on earth.

And if you're visiting Disney World in particular, of course, they're going to charge you a not insignificant amount of money to leave your vehicle parked on some blacktop in the Florida Heat.