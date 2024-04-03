With 3.7 million followers on TikTok, Cameron Perez is best known for his dramatic POV skits, featuring "The Cool Aunt" or "The Person That Makes Your Birthday About Them." His main account @outtpig has gone viral on multiple occasions for these funny skits, earning him his massive following. Dsitractify chatted with Cameron to talk about his first concert experience, favorite creators, and much more.

What's your most-used emoji?

My most used emoji is definitely the sad, looking-down emoji 😔. I only like to use it in a nonserious way to make people feel bad.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

I have around 80 tattoos and most of them don’t have deep meanings so I’d literally get anything!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

I can’t pick one friend cause it will be fake not to mention all of them. But if I had to say my favorite creator, I would have to say Trisha Paytas since I’m in love with her and following her journey.

If you could have any superpower, what would you pick?

I would 100% pick telekinesis. As I am a lazy person and I would love to be able to levitate anything over to me and depending on what movie you like you can probably fly too.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

I just attended my first concert this past Saturday. I went to Olivia Rodrigo, who is my absolute favorite artist! I went into it not knowing exactly how concerts work (getting in, where to sit, how to act,etc..) and ended up crying a lot during the concert from being so filled with emotion — especially after seeing such a huge celebrity in person who’s music changed me. Another added level of anxiety was added since so many young people were there which means more people who recognize me from TikTok. Let’s just say I met many fans that day!

Share your top three desert island necessities.

Not sure if this question is serious or I need to put dumb things like my eyebrow brush or a bag of takis. Reasonable items I would bring to help me survive would be a bow and arrow, a flint, and possibly a machete?!

Talk about the best fan interaction you've ever had.

I’ve met many fans over these past 3 years and the one who sticks out the most was this shy girl with an amazing outfit on at the mall. She was one of the only people who knew my username and my real name. It made me feel special. I’m very used to hearing “the dude who wears wigs on TikTok."

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

I have DM'd a few but the biggest person I’ve DM'd with is probably Trisha Paytas, who is someone who helped raise me from my youth.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

Probably Kim Kardashian so I could buy myself a house while we have swapped lives.

Share your favorite memory from one of your livestreams.

When I first started gaining followers in 2021 I went live and I mentioned how hard life was for me recently. Mid livestream someone sent me $1,000 dollars. I was having trouble paying for my bills since I wasn’t getting enough hours at my job. I cried. People can be incredibly generous and kind.

What's your favorite video game of all time?

Minecraft. I have been playing Minecraft since I was twelve and still do now at the age of 24. I’ve actually met some of my current best friends from playing the game, with some of them even living across the country.

What is your number one distraction?