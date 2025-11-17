If you were anywhere near the internet during the Vine era, chances are you’ve laughed at one of Jake Webber’s chaotic six-second masterpieces. Fast-forward a decade, and Jake has evolved into one of the internet’s most effortlessly cool creators. Part comedian, and part musician, the 27-year-old just released his single, "Poised by my Valentine," proving that being unapologetically yourself never goes out of style.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JW: I’ve been thinking about how life’s the most fun when you keep your mind curious, so I’d get a cat! A nod to the phrase “curiosity killed the cat.”

Source: Ssam Kim

Article continues below advertisement

What is your most-used emoji?

JW: I like to stick to “:)” The OG smiley. It’s cute and timeless.

Tell us about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had:

JW: I just did a Hot Topic meet & greet and met over 300 people. Every single one was a special moment; I couldn’t choose a favorite. I’m so grateful for everyone who supports me. They feel like family.

Article continues below advertisement

What is your favorite TV show?

JW: SpongeBob forever. I think it’s literally part of me. My brain thinks in SpongeBob quotes.

Article continues below advertisement

What was the first concert you went to?

JW: Michael Bublé. My mom’s a fan. I actually met him afterward, and he told me I was going to be a heartbreaker.

What would your dream job be if you weren’t a singer?

JW: I’d be an editor or a director. I love creating! And sometimes, I actually prefer being behind the screen rather than in front of it.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s the weirdest or funniest rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

JW: Some people think I was a beer pong frat bro, but I only went to one semester of college! And it was a film arts school. Honestly, if I was popular back then, I probably wouldn’t have the drive I have now.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

JW: Karaoke is my social anxiety nightmare… but if I must, it’s "Break Stuff" by Limp Bizkit.

Tell us about the best meal you’ve ever had:

JW: I just had Cheesesteak Pizza from Little Caesars, and it might’ve been the best pizza I’ve ever had. Not kidding.

Article continues below advertisement

Who’s the most famous person who’s ever DM’d you?

JW: There’ve been some surprising ones… but I can’t say who. Gotta keep it nonchalant ;)

Source: Ssam Kim

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream musical collaboration:

JW: It actually happened! I got to work with John Feldmann! He’s produced some of my favorite albums, and he’s the lead singer of one of the most iconic ska punk bands ever, Goldfinger. We made two songs together (“Poisoned by My Valentine” and “Stitched Up Spine”), and I’d love to make more.

Share your top three desert island necessities:

JW: A plane and a pilot to get me out of there. Since I still get a third pick, let’s go with nachos.

What is your No. 1 distraction?