Though musician Jax found some success on American Idol in 2015, reaching the top three contestants alongside winner Nick Fradiani, her career certainly didn't peak there. In fact, in 2022, Jax skyrocketed to fame with her hit single "Victoria's Secret," taking both the airwaves and the internet — particularly TikTok — by storm. Charting on the Billboard Hot 100, the "body-positive," certified-gold song solidified Jax as a pop icon. Now, Jax has partnered with Malibu Rum to bring her fans even more iconic music: a funky, tropical remix of Rupert Holmes's "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)." Distractify chatted with Jax, in collaboration with Malibu Rum, to learn about her best tour moment, her desert-island necessities, and more.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

J: I'm such a spur-of-the-moment person that I would just probably walk in and choose something off of the wall! Maybe something with a flower involved!

What’s your most-used emoji?

J: Probably the piña colada emoji 🍹 Especially in the summertime! Working with Malibu to make this remix was perfectly on brand for my emoji use, haha.

Who's your biggest musical inspiration?

J: Billy Joel has to be my all time hero! He is probably the person I look up to the most!

Source: Instagram/@jax

If you couldn’t make music, what would your dream job be?

J: A private investigator 100%. My skills are insane when it comes to finding people on the internet!

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

What's the best meal you’ve ever had?

J: My dad has a secret recipe that he perfected at the firehouse when he was in the NYFD. He passed it on to me, and it is my go-to!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

J: Shout out to @milesmusickid. He is a musical GENIUS and is only 6 years old!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

J: A good karaoke song is all about crowd participation and something that everyone knows and loves. "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes never disappoints, which is why Malibu and I made a modern remix! Everyone knows that song and can sing along. That instant recognition and infectious energy made this project with Malibu so iconic.

Tell us about your dream musical collaboration.

J: P!NK is my childhood hero and is a huge part of why I sing. I recently had the chance to meet her, and she was even sweeter and down to earth than I could have ever hoped.

Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it."

J: Landing a partnership with such a notable brand like Malibu was a pretty cool moment. Either that or when I stepped on stage at MSG!

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

Source: Instagram/@jax

I’m a Jersey girl at heart, so Salt Water Taffy.

An ice cold piña colada with Malibu, because anytime, anywhere, amirite?

My fiancé! DUH!

Talk about your favorite tour moment so far.

J: Playing in Columbus, Ohio was a highlight for sure! I was a little nervous walking onto stage, but the nerves went away when the crowd were pumped to sing with me!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?