Home > Entertainment Britney Spears Changed Her Name to Maria River Red on Instagram — What Does This Mean? Britney Spears just changed her name to Maria River Red on Instagram. What does this mean? This isn't the first time she's done this. By Kelly Corbett Jul. 17 2023, Published 12:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @britneyspears

There's been a lot of talk about Britney Spears lately and not all of it has been positive. Ever since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, many folks have expressed concern over the videos she shares on social media — specifically the ones where she's seen dancing, often without pants, in her living room.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but Britney Spears is mentally unwell," wrote one Twitter user in response to a video of the pop star dancing. As of late, a lot of folks seem to agree with this standpoint, with many arguing that she should be put back into a conservatorship. But as another user points out, anyone who was trapped in a conservatorship for 13 years would likely be a little "mentally unwell."

But enough about Britney's dancing videos — there are other perplexing mysteries that need to be solved. In July 2023, our girl Brit quietly changed her name on Instagram to Maria River Red, and I have so many questions. Especially since this isn't the first time she changed her name on Instagram. In January 2023, she announced in a now-deleted post that she was changing her name to River Red.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @britneyspears

That said, she went by River Red on the platform for a little over six months and sadly, we never solved that puzzle (but don't worry, there were theories!). And now she's added Maria to the mix? It's time to discuss this once and for all!

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Britney Spears change her name to Maria River Red? Here's what we know.

In July 2023, Britney Spears changed her name without any explanation to Maria River Red. She also made a Threads account which carried over that name. So, where do we start our investigation? Perhaps the Instagram Reel she shared on July 4, 2023, where the caption reads: "Maria River Red." Naturally, Britney (or should I say Maria?) is dancing in the video to a song. And if you listen closely, she's shimmying to the 2010 song "Maria Maria" by Santana.

Article continues below advertisement

What does all this mean? I have no idea, but we can probably make the assumption that she got the name Maria from that song. The song is over a decade old and there's a chance that she listened to it a lot when she was still performing. Other than that, nothing about the lyrics of "Maria Maria" particularly jumps out to me regarding Britney. However, that doesn't mean there isn't a clue hidden in there somewhere that I could be missing.

Unfortunately, Britney disabled comments on her posts to minimize fans' conversation about her so there isn't much of a commonplace to share thoughts.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, another fan pointed out that if you rearrange the letters in Maria River Red, it reads "I've Remarried." That could be a possibility as she did get married on June 9, 2022, to Sam Asghari after her infamous marriage to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. But still, that answer just doesn't seem satisfying.

Maria River Red is an anagram for “I’ve Remarried” #BritneyBook #BritneySpears — YOUR HIGH DOLL, OH 🫥 ⓥ (@fkahumxn) July 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

The new name could also somehow be connected to her her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, where she unpacks her 13-year-long conservatorship. Perhaps she likes to refer to the woman within her as Maria River Red. Of course, this is just a guess. Still, if Maria River Red is code for something, it doesn't make sense that Britney didn't just introduce it in January 2023 when announced the name River Red.

Britney Spears changed her name to River Red on Instagram in January 2023.

Before Britney was Maria River Red, she was actually just River Red. And once again, the reason as to why is ambiguous. Per TMZ, she shared a now-deleted photo of Mars on Instagram in January 2023 with the caption, "I changed my name to River Red," adding, "don't underestimate the power of purity."

Article continues below advertisement

The Channel 8 era is officially OVER. Britney Spears is now River Red pic.twitter.com/3OOpapo59C — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) January 20, 2023

Upon sharing that post, she also edited her name on the platform to reflect the mysterious name change. In one of her subsequent posts, she shared a photo of her donning a bright red bandeau with a Coca-Cola logo and a matching mini skirt. In the caption, she wrote "RED." This may or may not be related, though.

Article continues below advertisement

One fan believes that River Red could be the name of Britney's next album. To be clear, Britney has not announced that she will be releasing a new album.

Article continues below advertisement

But naturally, fans have been piecing together what may or may not be clues to draw up a grand vision board of what this album —if it ever happens — would look like. In a tweet, one fan speculated that that album, which would be her 10th, would be titled "River Red." The user even shared some mock cover art depicting what looks to be a red river.

This is my concept of Britney Spears 10th album:



Title: River Red

Tracklist:

1. River Red

2. Welcome to the Jungle

3. Mind Your Business (ft. https://t.co/FavSLFX2CQ)

4. Sticky Love

5. Apple Pie

6. Bad Influence

7. Galaxy Down

8. Broke My Heart

9. Rebellion

… pic.twitter.com/ltcKvwrU2K — britneysslave (@flavio_verde9) July 12, 2023