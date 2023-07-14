Social media users who discover Jazmine Rogers, aka ThatCurlyTop, through her eccentric and colorful OOTDs are sure to fall in love with her bubbly personality, relatable fashion memes, and commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly living — not only relating to her wardrobe. The creator founded multimedia project Sustainable Baddie, a growing brand that uplifts Earth-conscious creators ("Sustainable Baddie of the Week"), shares fun and informative lifestyle and fashion content ("How to Have a Sustainable European Summer, Wherever You Are"), and more.

Distractify chatted with Jazmine to learn about her her dream collaboration, the best meal she's ever had, and more.