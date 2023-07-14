Distractify
Jazmine Rogers

Sustainable baddie.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Jul. 14 2023, Published 12:10 p.m. ET

Source: Jazmine Rogers; Instagram/@thatcurlytop

Social media users who discover Jazmine Rogers, aka ThatCurlyTop, through her eccentric and colorful OOTDs are sure to fall in love with her bubbly personality, relatable fashion memes, and commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly living — not only relating to her wardrobe. The creator founded multimedia project Sustainable Baddie, a growing brand that uplifts Earth-conscious creators ("Sustainable Baddie of the Week"), shares fun and informative lifestyle and fashion content ("How to Have a Sustainable European Summer, Wherever You Are"), and more.

Distractify chatted with Jazmine to learn about her her dream collaboration, the best meal she's ever had, and more.

What’s your favorite TV show?

JR: Any trashy reality love series.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JR: I REALLY want a tattoo of my cat, Tofu. She’s my bb girl.

What’s your most-used emoji?

💅🏽✨

Source: Instagram/@thatcurlytop
What’s your favorite color?

JR: Pink.

What’s your go-to-karaoke song?

JR: "Teenage Dirt Bag" or anything by Missy Elliot.

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.

JR: I LOVE cheese enchiladas, specifically made with queso fresco and red sauce, topped with lettuce, onions, and radishes. Its the way my family makes them.

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

JR: @thatadult! I adore all their fashion commentary and the way they tie sustainability into it.

What’s your dream collaboration?

JR: THE SIMS! PLZ work with me.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

JR: My cat, unlimited cat food and water for her, and I guess unlimited food and water for me, too (are those last ones cheating? Haha)

Source: Instagram/@thatcurlytop; GETTY IMAGES
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

JR: I think I’m already starting it with Sustainable Baddie, where I get to bring communities of people who care about fun and imperfect sustainable fashion and living through different mediums. We’re currently just focused on our publications, socials, and Substack, but we’re planning on expanding in the future <3 (low-key shameless plug).

What’s the best fan interaction you’ve ever had?

JR: Honestly, my favorite ones have been when I’m going out at night and people will say hi, then we hit it off and dance together, haha!

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

JR: Playing Sims for hours (again, Sims HMU).

