Before Detroit-based chef Jon Kung was an internet sensation, they ran a ghost kitchen and had aspirations of opening a restaurant in the city. And after scrolling through their mouthwatering videos on TikTok, it's easy to see that the self-described "Third-Culture Cook" certainly has the chops for it. According to their YouTube bio, Jon hopes to "teach people about food [and] culture with a mission to empower people to express themselves though food."
Distractify chatted with Jon to learn more about their dream collaboration, the best meal they've ever had, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
JK: I would go to a really good tattoo artist and tell them, "Dealer's choice."
What’s your favorite color?
JK: To wear, tan. To look at, a light grey-green.
What’s your most-used emoji?
🫰🏽
Tell us your favorite TV show.
JK: Of all time? Avatar the Last Airbender series and sequels. Right now? Ted Lasso.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
JK: "You’ll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins.
What's the first concert you ever attended?
JK: Erykah Badu in Detroit.
Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.
JK: I ate spiny lobster straight out of the sea in Cape Town on a fishing boat. We at them like sashimi. They tasted like they lived in sugar water. It was amazing.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
JK: Hello V! (@underthedesknews)
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
JK: Probably something with Joanne (@thekoreanvegan)
If you could do anything, what would your dream job be?
JK: It’s what I’m doing now! Full time creator!
Talk about the moment you felt like you'd "made it."
JK: When I see the life my content has built for me and my family. I’m reminded every day.
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
JK: A knife, a fire starter, and a net… and if the survival stuff is already taken care of, then music, books, and podcasts.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
JK: My snacky moods.