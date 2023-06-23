Before Detroit-based chef Jon Kung was an internet sensation, they ran a ghost kitchen and had aspirations of opening a restaurant in the city. And after scrolling through their mouthwatering videos on TikTok, it's easy to see that the self-described "Third-Culture Cook" certainly has the chops for it. According to their YouTube bio, Jon hopes to "teach people about food [and] culture with a mission to empower people to express themselves though food."

Distractify chatted with Jon to learn more about their dream collaboration, the best meal they've ever had, and more.