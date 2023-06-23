Distractify
Home > Exclusives > Distracted With

Jon Kung

Third-Culture Cook.

Elissa Noblitt - Author
By

Jun. 23 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Jon kung dw
Source: Jon Kung; Instagram/@jonkung

Before Detroit-based chef Jon Kung was an internet sensation, they ran a ghost kitchen and had aspirations of opening a restaurant in the city. And after scrolling through their mouthwatering videos on TikTok, it's easy to see that the self-described "Third-Culture Cook" certainly has the chops for it. According to their YouTube bio, Jon hopes to "teach people about food [and] culture with a mission to empower people to express themselves though food."

Distractify chatted with Jon to learn more about their dream collaboration, the best meal they've ever had, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JK: I would go to a really good tattoo artist and tell them, "Dealer's choice."

What’s your favorite color?

JK: To wear, tan. To look at, a light grey-green.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s your most-used emoji?

🫰🏽

Tell us your favorite TV show.

JK: Of all time? Avatar the Last Airbender series and sequels. Right now? Ted Lasso.

Article continues below advertisement
dw Jon kung posing with his dogs in bed
Source: Twitter/@chefjonkung; Instagram/@jonkung

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

JK: "You’ll Be in My Heart" by Phil Collins.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the first concert you ever attended?

JK: Erykah Badu in Detroit.

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.

JK: I ate spiny lobster straight out of the sea in Cape Town on a fishing boat. We at them like sashimi. They tasted like they lived in sugar water. It was amazing.

Article continues below advertisement

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

JK: Hello V! (@underthedesknews)

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

JK: Probably something with Joanne (@thekoreanvegan)

Article continues below advertisement

If you could do anything, what would your dream job be?

JK: It’s what I’m doing now! Full time creator!

Article continues below advertisement

Talk about the moment you felt like you'd "made it."

JK: When I see the life my content has built for me and my family. I’m reminded every day.

Share your top three desert-island necessities.

JK: A knife, a fire starter, and a net… and if the survival stuff is already taken care of, then music, books, and podcasts.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?

JK: My snacky moods.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

“Who Needs Starbucks?” — Woman Shows How Gas Station Coffee is Criminally Underrated

Customer Claims Buffalo Wild Wings Charged “Takeout Fee” to Pick up Their Own Food

First-Grade Math Problem Has MIT Grad Stumped, Can You Solve It?

Latest Distracted With News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.