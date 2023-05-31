Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Apple TV Plus > Ted Lasso 'Ted Lasso' Fans Are Desperate to Get Their Hands on 'The Richmond Way' Following the series finale, 'Ted Lasso' fans are eager to get their hands on Trent Crimm's book, 'The Richmond Way.' Is it real? Read on to find out! By Allison DeGrushe May 31 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Apple TV Plus

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the series finale of Ted Lasso. After losing his job in the Season 2 finale, Trent Crimm (James Lance) ditched his life as a reporter — but that doesn't mean he's leaving his career as a sportswriter behind. In the third and final season of Ted Lasso, the newly redeemed Trent Crimm spends his days jotting down notes for his book about AFC Richmond.

By the final episode, Trent finishes the book; Ted (Jason Sudeikis) loves it, but he wants to change the title, The Lasso Way, because it was never about him. In the end, Trent retitles it to The Richmond Way. The novel is now available in the fictional world, but fans are desperate to know if it will ever make its way into real-life bookstores. So, is The Richmond Way a real book? Read on to find out!

So, is 'The Richmond Way' a real book?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, The Richmond Way is not a real book. However, there could be a plan to release it in the near future. Marvel is preparing to launch Ant-Man's memoir from Quantumania, so let's hope Apple TV follows in their footsteps and does the same with Trent's book!

This would be every Ted Lasso fan's dream, as many have already made it clear that they want to get their hands on a copy of The Richmond Way — and we can't blame them because we want to read it too!

now when are they dropping the richmond way by trent crimm with a very short foreword by roy kent irl i need all of the s3 lore — charlie ✨ ted lasso spoilers!!! (@jxmietxrtt) May 31, 2023

One fan tweeted, "DROP THE LINK TO THE RICHMOND WAY BOOK RIGHT NOW I'M JUST VULNERABLE ENOUGH TO PURCHASE IT AT THIS EXACT MOMENT @AppleTV." Another wrote, "Can the writers of Ted Lasso all work together to create Trent Crimm's The Richmond Way book as if it was real? I'd buy it in a heartbeat."

A fan in the Ted Lasso subreddit said, "They should release Trent Crimm's audiobook narrated by James Lance. And if he has quotes from some of the characters, they should lend their voices. That would be really cool." A second Redditor quipped, "I desperately want them to publish Trent's book just so I can read what Roy wrote for his very brief foreword. I hope it's just, 'F--k off.'" We wouldn't put it past him, honestly.

Fans think the 'Ted Lasso' spinoff will be called 'The Richmond Way.'

With the third season wrapping up everyone's stories, one question remains: Will there be a Ted Lasso spinoff? The answer is still up in the air, but it's highly likely Apple TV will be down to expand the show's fictional world. As some fans theorize what the story could be about, others think they've figured out the spinoff title: The Richmond Way.

I can honestly see more coming possibly.. especially when Ted wrote “it was never about me” on Trent’s book, hinting at another season or spin off titled “The Richmond Way” ? #TedLasso — karen 💌 (@daylightsdream) May 31, 2023

"If there was any doubt about the show continuing under a new name without Ted ... they pretty much drove it home with Ted's one note on Trent's book: 'I'd change the title. It's not about me. It never was.' A beautiful way to transition into whatever the future iteration of this show is," a fan on Reddit explained.