Sydney Morgan's incredible (and sometimes hilarious) makeup transformations — from turning herself into Stranger Things's Vecna, a Minecraft creeper, or Baby Yoda — have earned her quite an impressive following, with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and almost 10 million followers on TikTok. And while her YouTube bio touts that she's "kinda creative sometimes," we'll have to politely disagree: Sydney's content demonstrates her immense creativity pretty much *all* the time. Videos like "Snapchat AI Picks My Makeup" and "Trolling Roblox With Noob Makeup," using popular topics to show off her makeup skills, show that Sydney's success can only go up from here.
Distractify chatted with Sydney to learn about her favorite TV show, her desert-island necessities, and more.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
SM: Probably a little dainty outline of a cat because I love cats so much, or maybe a little paint pallete to represent art and makeup.
What’s your most-used emoji?
💖🫢
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
SM: My best fan interaction was at my YouTube drop shop activation during VidCon. I had a little 5-year-old girl get her makeup done and hug me and tell me she loves my videos, and it was such a precious moment.
What’s your favorite TV show?
SM: Friends, Gossip Girl, and The Vampire Diaries.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
SM: I took a limo with all of my friends from gymnastics and our moms to go see Hannah Montana when I was like 6 years old.
What’s your favorite color?
SM: Purple.
What’s the best meal you've ever had?
SM: The filet with truffle butter and Brussels sprouts from Boa Steakhouse are amazing.
Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!
SM: I’m inspired so much by the work ethic of top creators like Mr. Beast and Airrack; seeing the quality and consistency of their content makes me want to work that much harder.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
SM: "Memories" by Conan Gray.
Tell us about your dream collaboration.
SM: I would love to transform a gamer like Dream or GeorgeNotFound into a character from Minecraft with special effects makeup. I think that would be very unexpected but very fun to watch!
Share your top three desert-island necessities.
SM: SPF, a good book, and a bottomless mango pineapple smoothie.
If you couldn’t be a content creator, what would your dream job be?
SM: I’d open an animal rescue/cat cafe and host birthday parties there.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
SM: Oddly enough, scrolling through social media. I recently set app time limits for all social apps to keep me off of them unless I’m filming/working.