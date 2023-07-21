Sydney Morgan's incredible (and sometimes hilarious) makeup transformations — from turning herself into Stranger Things's Vecna, a Minecraft creeper, or Baby Yoda — have earned her quite an impressive following, with over 5 million YouTube subscribers and almost 10 million followers on TikTok. And while her YouTube bio touts that she's "kinda creative sometimes," we'll have to politely disagree: Sydney's content demonstrates her immense creativity pretty much *all* the time. Videos like "Snapchat AI Picks My Makeup" and "Trolling Roblox With Noob Makeup," using popular topics to show off her makeup skills, show that Sydney's success can only go up from here.

Distractify chatted with Sydney to learn about her favorite TV show, her desert-island necessities, and more.