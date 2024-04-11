Distractify
What Was Mister Cee's Cause of Death? The Influential DJ Died at 57

"He wasn't just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners."

Mister Cee attends Iconic Records: Life After Death Launch Event.
Source: Getty Images

Mister Cee (born Calvin LeBrun), a legendary DJ who worked for rapper Big Daddy Kane and helped discover the Notorious B.I.G., has passed away. He was 57.

As a pivotal figure in the rap and hip-hop community, he helped launch the careers of several other artists, such as Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, and 50 Cent. The news of his passing has sent many into mourning.

What was DJ Mister Cee’s cause of death? Details surrounding his death are still emerging. Here’s what we know so far.

What Was DJ Mister Cee's Cause of Death?

As of now, the cause of death has not been disclosed.

His employer, Audacy (parent company of New York’s Hot 97 hip-hop radio station), is the one who broke the news.

"As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we're deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee," a statement read on Hot 97's website on April 10, 2024. It went on:

"He wasn't just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets."

DJ Mister Cee performs at It's Time For Hip Hop In NYC.
Source: Getty Images
"Mr. Cee's influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC's DJ culture," the statement continued. "Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever."

What was DJ Mister Cee’s net worth?

Mister Cee’s net worth is reported to be $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He first began building his career in the '80s when he worked as the official DJ for his high school friend and rapper, Big Daddy Kane. They collaborated on Kane’s debut album, “Long Live the Kane.”

He is credited for helping launch the career of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. Mister Cee served as the executive producer of his 1994 album, “Ready to Die.”

He also played an integral part in launching the careers of Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and 50 Cent.

"R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences," 50 Cent wrote on X.

