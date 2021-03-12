DJ Snake Is Completely Unrecognizable Without His Glasses

There's a reason why there are few photos with DJ Snake sans sunglasses — he began wearing them publicly at the beginning of his career. While some fans may have assumed that he wore shades for a medical reason, he told The National in 2017 that he actually has them on to block out some of the huge crowd while performing.

"I have no problems with my eyes," he explained to the outlet in May of 2017. "It was because when I became big I suddenly I found myself playing on stage with 200,000 people and that is scary. I remember my manager told me just put on a pair of sunglasses and that should mitigate the panic. So I tried it and it worked. Now people recognize me with my glasses and it helps me feel better."

The look allows him to enjoy a level of privacy when he does take the glasses off — which isn't often when he's in public.

Though DJ Snake does switch up the style of sunglasses he wears, don't expect to find many pictures of him without them on while scrolling through his Instagram feed.

Other than a 2012 Grammy Awards red carpet appearance, DJ Snake isn't caught without some sort of eye protection often. The only photos he shares without glasses on are throwback ones from his childhood.