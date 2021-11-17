Believe It or Not, a Jury Doesn't Reach a Verdict Unanimously in Every Legal Case

If a jury is deadlocked on a charge, a person cannot be convicted of it, but they may be retried for it at a later date. It is up to the plaintiff at that point if they want to give up on pursuing the unconvicted charges or go back to court and fight for a conviction once again. The three most common scenarios after this happens are that the prosecutor decides to dismiss the unconvicted charges, they reach a plea bargain, or another trial for the same charges is scheduled in the future.