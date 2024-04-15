Home > News > Human Interest > The British Royal Family Prince William and Prince Harry's Stepsister, Laura Lopes, Prefers to Ditch the Limelight Amid William and Harry's brotherly fallout, everyone has forgotten about the stepsiblings in the royal mix. By Alex West Apr. 15 2024, Published 9:43 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

While Prince William and Prince Harry tend to be the center of conversations regarding the Royal family, there are other members that major fans will want to know about. The brotherly falling out isn't the only sliver to their family story.

Article continues below advertisement

William and Harry are the only children of the late Princess Diana, but they aren't the only kids of their father, King Charles III. Given the messy breakdown in his past marriage, he has a new wife and kids.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Do Prince William and Prince Harry have a sister?

As it turns out, William and Harry have a stepsister named Laura Lopes. She is the daughter of Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. While incredibly taboo in the world of the royals, both Camilla and Charles had prior marriages, making their family a blended one.

William is often regarded as the oldest, especially since he's next in line for the country's throne. However, if you compute in Laura, that no longer checks out. She is four years older than William and eight years older than Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura wasn't raised royal like her stepbrothers were. However, her mother, Camilla, was never too far distanced from the royal institution because her family had status and money growing up. Plus, Laura's father was a British officer, so she's pretty much used to the drill of upholding a certain level of dignity and poise in the public.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

That being said, Laura doesn't really engage in the media hum. As reporters swoop in with laser vision on William and Harry, Laura often manages to go unnoticed, focusing mostly on her work.

She studied History of Art and Marketing at Oxford Brookes University and now works as an art curator, founding an art gallery called Eleven in London. Plus, she works with a charity called Elephant Family, which is focused on protecting Asian elephants from extinction. Laura is also married to Harry Lopes and they have three children — Eliza, Gus, and Louis.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry also have a stepbrother.

The family only gets bigger. Laura wasn't the only kid introduced to the mix when Charles remarried. Tom Parker Bowles is William and Harry's stepbrother.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Tom also lives a bit outside of the royal whirlwind. He's a famous food critic in the United Kingdom with seven published cookbooks. He married Sara Buys who is a star in the British media and magazine world. The pair have two children together, Lola and Frederick, but they broke up in 2018.

After their split, Tom began dating Alice Procope. The famous journalist died in March 2021 from a battle with breast cancer. Much of their relationship was kept private.