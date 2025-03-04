Do the Contestants Ever Find Treasure on Competition Series ‘The Curse of Oak Island'? Since the show’s debut back in 2014, many have tried and unfortunately failed to find treasure on Oak Island. By Danielle Jennings Published March 4 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: History

Fans of the History Channel reality TV series The Curse of Oak Island find themselves engulfed week after week at what unfolds as contestants attempt to find the ever-elusive treasure — but are they ever truly successful?

The Curse of Oak Island follows a curious team of treasure hunters who search for "treasure" and historical artifacts on Oak Island — located off the Nova Scotia, Canada, shore.

Do the contestants ever find treasure on 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

The team of treasurers is headed by brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, and they are joined by father-and-son duo Dan and Dave Blankenship, permanent Oak Island residents who have searched for treasure dating back to the 1960s.

Since the show’s debut back in 2014, many have tried and unfortunately failed to find treasure on Oak Island — which has long been rumored to be the sight of buried treasure and other historical artifacts.

Throughout their time exploring the 140 acres of the island, the Lagina brothers have yet to discover the holy grail of buried treasure, but there have been some artifacts found.

The Money Pit leads the way to treasure hunting.

The source of all potential findings on The Curse of Oak Island begins at The Money Pit, a shaft that explorers dug that many treasure hunters believe to be the gateway to unearthing buried treasure.

Although buried treasure continues to be just out of reach, some notable discoveries have occurred. An antique brooch thought to be at least 500 years old and made of gold and copper, was uncovered at the Lot 21 dig site.

Other findings throughout the show’s history include 200-year-old coins, a lead cross believed to be from 1200 to 1600 A.D. and unidentified bone fragments.

The Lagina brothers have loved treasure hunting since childhood.

When older brother Rick, now 72, was 11 years old he checked out a copy of the January 1965 edition of Reader’s Digest and read about Oak Island’s rumored cursed treasure. His passion was born and his younger brother Marty, 69, slowly developed his own interest in treasure hunting.