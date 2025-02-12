Jillian Parsons on 'The Curse of Oak Island' Has Seemingly Divided Viewers "Thrilled to see her on the show!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 12 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: History

When it comes to reality TV programs that deal with a specific area of study or expertise, producers will want to inject some "personality hires" into the series.

Now for reality programming centered on the lives of housewives that's a simple job. Find the pettiest people who make mountains out of molehills. For shows like The Curse of Oak Island, it's a bit different. Take Jillian Parsons for example, whose presence seems to have divided viewers.

What's Jillian Parsons role on 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

Jillian's appeared on two episodes of the series thus far as a scientific assistant in Season 12 of the show. She's in Episode 7, "It's All Your Vault," and Episode 8, "A Bead on the Target."

One Reddit user who posted to the site's r/oakisland sub seemingly took issue with Jillian's inclusion in the program, mainly because they didn't seem to think that she had real-world qualifications that would earn her the moniker of being a "scientific assistant."

They wrote: "I don't know where they find these 'special' assistants. Another time there was the horror film director as archaeology assistant and now we have Jillian M. Parsons, a Canadian author from Nova Scotia."

Next, they went on to highlight the fact that she has published a comedy book about advice for pregnant women: "Best known for her book: "Say No to Placenta Pics: And Other Hilarious, Unsolicited Advice for Pregnant Women."

According to an X (formerly Twitter) account that appears to belong to Parsons, she has published a series of humorous tweets. Additionally, on the account, Jillian describes herself as a "regular person" and a "comedy writer."

Thinking about the time I brought an "Out of Order" sign to my sister's wedding and taped it to one of the bathrooms so I could have it all to myself. It worked. #LifeHacks #WeddingBliss #PeePeePooPoo — Jillian Parsons (@JillianMParsons) November 2, 2022 Source: X | @JillianMParsons

In one post, she writes: "Thinking about the time I brought an 'out of order' sign to my sister's wedding and taped it to one of the bathrooms so I could have it all to myself. It worked."

In another, she snapped a picture of a roll of toilet paper, a can of Campbell's soup, and a few slices of individually wrapped American cheese. She appended to the photo: "I call this piece: 'Mom and Dad weren't home so I took these from their house and brought them to mine. Oh, and I'm 35.' They call it: 'Theft.'"

I call this peice: "Mom and Dad weren't home so I took these from their house and brought them to mine. Oh, and I'm 35." They call it: "Theft". #FridayFeeling #ThisIsThirty #Essentials pic.twitter.com/N4YglUduwU — Jillian Parsons (@JillianMParsons) August 16, 2019 Source: X | @JillianMParsons

On her Amazon author bio page, her description reads as follows: "Jillian is a Nova Scotian author who began cultivating her bizarre sense of humor in her teens, turning classmates onto her talents, and destroying lunch hour appetites with her NSFW (or school) handwritten satirical erotica."

Furthermore, it states: "After completing a Bachelor of Science followed by an Advanced Diploma in Marine Geomatics, she decided to focus on what, for some reason, felt most important: the manuscript nobody knew she was writing."