Who Are 'Muslim Matchmaker' Hosts Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady? They Have Impressive Backgrounds "People do not know how to date, that's why they come to us." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 11 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: ABC

New to the reality TV matchmaking scene is ABC's Muslim Matchmaker, hosted by Hoda Abrahim and Yasmin Elhady, who help Muslim Americans find their perfect match. Premiering on Hulu on Feb. 11, 2025, the show goes beyond matchmaking — it’s about building connections with like-minded people while balancing family, faith, and a good dose of comedy. Yasmin’s comedic flair shines in the teaser, as she’s not just a host but a comedian IRL, with a diverse background in other areas as well.

Hoda and Yasmin have achieved some significant milestones in their careers, bringing much more to the table than just reality TV hosting. So, who exactly are these dynamic hosts? Let’s dive in!

Who are the hosts of 'Muslim Matchmaker'?

Yasmin Elhady, who goes by Yasmin Elhahahady (get it, haha?) on stage, is one of the hosts of Muslim Matchmaker, and wow, does she have an impressive track record. She's far more than just a reality TV host.

According to her LinkedIn, Yasmin currently serves as a senior legal advisor for the U.S. Department of Justice, a role she took on in April 2024. Before that, she was the chief of staff for the Executive Office for Immigration Review from February 2022 to April 2024. And those are just a few of the prominent positions she's held — her educational journey explains how she’s made it all happen.

Yasmin attended Emory University from 2003 to 2006, studied at the American University in Cairo in 2006-2007, and earned her law degree from UCLA School of Law from 2007 to 2010. But wait — she also earned a master’s in public policy analysis from Princeton University in 2015. Wow!

Yasmin Elhady is also a stand-up comedian.

You can also add stand-up comedian to Yasmin's resumé because, yes, she is one! The Libyan-Egyptian-American TV host and comedian has shared a few of her bits on her Instagram page and continues to make appearances around the nation. So, not only does she aim to "connect hearts," as she writes in her Instagram bio, but she also loves to "make people smile." And based on her career, she’s definitely pretty darn good at it!

Hoda Abrahim also hosts 'Muslim Matchmaker'.

Although Yasmin’s background isn't exactly in matchmaking — it's more in law and comedy — her skills and personality blend perfectly with Hoda’s, who also hosts the show. Hoda actually founded a matchmaking service called FindLoveIA. A mom of two, Hoda says she "always had a gift for connection," according to her company's website.

She’s successfully paired over 60 couples and attributes her success to a "deeply personalized, faith-centered, and modern" approach, perfect for Muslims looking for meaningful relationships beyond swipe culture.