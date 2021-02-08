Each Season of 'The Sinner' Stands on Its Own Just Fine

After Season 3 aired, The Sinner was renewed for a fourth season. According to Variety, Season 4 was scheduled to debut in 2021, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, production was likely slowed down, preventing the series from premiering as early in the year as it might have been previously scheduled. Still, USA Network president Chris McCumber said in a statement that there were big plans for Season 4.

"In Season 4, we're excited to dig even deeper into the psyche of Bill Pullman's beloved Detective Ambrose character, while introducing our audience to a compelling, completely new mystery," he said.

Until then, new viewers can dig into the other stories themselves in order to fully understand the detective who has remained with each mysterious case.