Grammy-Winning Rapper Doechii Offers Fans a Brief Glimpse Into Her Dating Life Doechii hasn't always been able to embrace her sexuality. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 5 2025, 3:50 p.m. ET

Rapper and songwriter Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmo, is becoming a powerhouse in the music world. She made her mark with several iconic tracks, including "What It Is (Block Boy)," which marked her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

As her career continues to take off, many fans are eager to know more about the artist behind the music. For starters, is Doechii seeing anyone these days? Here's everything you need to know about Doechii's dating life!

Doechii has been dating her girlfriend for quite some time.

Despite typically keeping her love life under wraps, Doechii has let it slip in the past that she has a girlfriend. Not much is known about the "Denial Is a River" rapper's partner, but in a December 2024 interview with The Breakfast Club, Doechii confirmed that she's in a "wonderful" relationship with a woman.

As the Grammy winner got a little giddy talking about her girlfriend, the hosts hit Doechii with an important question: "Does she trust you?" The rapper, seemingly unphased by the awkward moment, responded with ease and humor. "Oh my god, damn! Yeah, I would hope so!" she laughed. "Yes, she does."

Doechii has a girlfriend!!??? Ain’t nobody told me NOTHING — ✍🏾 (@unclelondonn__) September 16, 2024

Doechii didn't say much more about her girlfriend, but later, the radio hosts brought up a provocative lyric from her song "Nissan Altima," where Doechii raps, "She munching on the box while she watching Hulu." When asked to explain how that position works, Doechii replied, "You don't know what's going on. It's a lot of girls in there. It could be two, it could be three, it could be six."

Although host Charlamagne the God suggested the box eater should stay focused, Doechii pushed back, stating, "Women can multitask." "You would be surprised what can go on in these lesbian relationships," she said. "You can do a lot. You can save world hunger and still eat the box at the same time."

Doechii previously shared that she's bisexual and open to dating other bisexual people.

In that same interview, Doechii got candid about her bisexuality, sharing that she's dated other bisexual people before. "I'm bisexual. That's cool. I've dated bisexual men, no problem," she said. Charlemagne the God argued that it's "different" when it's a man, but Doechii fired back, "Let me know what it is upfront. I'll accept you for who you are. It doesn’t really matter."

DOECHII HAS A GIRLFRIEND ????

GOD I WISH THAT WAS ME pic.twitter.com/hdjCypPWV6 — ✯ mani ✯ (@ember_skyes) December 7, 2024

When DJ Envy asked her to clarify, Doechii responded, "How can I be bisexual and then I'm gonna date somebody else who's bisexual? Why, because it's a man? Who cares?" DJ Envy also pointed out that some people find bisexuality in men less acceptable, but the rapper was quick to shut that absurd idea down: "I think that sexuality is fluid and I really don't give a damn," Doechii stated.

Doechii hasn't always been able to embrace her sexuality.

In October 2024, Doechii spoke with Gay Times and opened up about her sexuality. The rapper told the outlet, "I think I've always been gay. I always knew I was gay. I'm currently bisexual. I am with a woman now, and I have always known that I loved women. I've been very, very aware from an early age."

As a Black woman from Florida, though, Doechii hasn’t always been able to embrace her sexuality fully: "There's a lot of racism and homophobia so it’s hard, it's very, very hard," she disclosed. "Even though I was aware, I didn't feel as comfortable until I started surrounding myself with more gay friends," she added. "I also grew up in the church, which is not to say that every religion denounces being gay, but it wasn't accepted in the religion that I was in, in my environment."

Doechii on her bisexuality:

“I always knew that I was bisexual. But I didn't really feel comfortable talking about it, because nobody around me was gay. […] I am with a woman now and I have always known that I loved women. I’ve been very, very aware from an early age.”

🩷💜💙 pic.twitter.com/nr03HK3zkw — for bisexuals (@_forbisexuals) January 18, 2025

Doechii revealed that she found comfort and acceptance when she attended a performing arts school with many gay people. There, she made lifelong friends who helped her feel safe and confident in being herself.