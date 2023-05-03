Home > Television > The Rookie Source: ABC Aaron on 'The Rookie' Gets Shot! Does He Make It? Influencer Aaron Thorsen has been killing it on 'The Rookie,' but he sadly gets shot in the promo for the finale. Does he die? Here's what we found! By Allison Hunt May 2 2023, Published 8:44 p.m. ET

This article contains spoilers for the finale of The Rookie. We can't believe we are already at the end of Season 5 of The Rookie. That is five seasons of Nathan Fillion as John Nolan killing it in the Los Angeles Police Department. You know who else has been killing it? Aaron Thorsen.

We first met Aaron Thorsen during Season 4 of The Rookie when he joined the police force. Despite him being a social media Influencer, he actually took his job very seriously, even getting a promotion for the fifth season. But with Aaron having more responsibilities this season, it has literally put him in the line fr fire. And now there are rumors that he may die in the season finale airing on May 2. Does he? Here's what we could find out!

Does Aaron Die on 'The Rookie'?

Source: ABC Aaron Thorsen on 'The Rookie'

Fan favorite Aaron Thorsen, played by the talented Tru Valentino, may not be back for Season 6. That's because a trailer for the finale episode of Season 5 airing on May 2 shows Aaron getting shot.

The trailer opens with a fellow officer Celina Juarez yelling "Aaron" and a very disheveled looking Aaron standing up on his knees with two masked people beside him.

Source: YouTube The Rookie 5x22 Promo "Under Siege" (HD) Season Finale | Nathan Fillion series

We then hear a gunshot and Celina on the phone, also appearing to be shot saying, "Officer down, officer down," with a shot of Aaron unconscious on the ground. The plot synopsis for the episode further confirms that Aaron was indeed shot: "After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants."

So, does Aaron die? Well, according to The Cinemaholics, he does not... but that doesn't mean that he lives. The Cinemaholics writes that during the episode: "The rookie calls 9-1-1 and Bailey Nune rushes to the scene to provide primary care to Aaron and take him to a hospital. After a complicated surgery, the trauma surgeon at the place saves Aaron’s life for the time being but he remains in a coma. While the doctors, Celina, and his other colleagues hope for his recovery, Aaron’s condition gets worse at the end of the episode. His doctor calls code blue and he gets transferred to the OR again."

Aaron's life seems up in the air at the end of Season 5, with us having to wait until the Season 6 premiere for us to find out if he will live or not. But there may be a clue with the actor who plays Aaron, Tru Valentino.

Is Tru Valentino leaving 'The Rookie'?

Sometimes when an actor wants to leave a show for whatever reason, the writers of the show will write that actor out. With this in mind, fans have been curious if maybe Tru did not want to come back to The Rookie for Season 6.