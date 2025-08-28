Amanda Knox Was Told She Had HIV While in Prison, but Did She Actually? She was told she did following a false positive. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 28 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although Amanda Knox's story is almost two decades old now, The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox has brought renewed attention to the many twists and turns involved in the case. Among the crazier chapters in this long and winding saga was a period when, after Amanda was arrested, she was told that she had HIV.

Article continues below advertisement

The revelation that she had HIV was a big part of the case as a whole, but many want to know whether Amanda really did have the virus. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Amanda Knox have HIV?

Although she was led to believe that she was HIV positive while in prison, she does not and never had HIV. "I was crying, thinking I cannot have children," she explained, per The Guardian, after she was told that blood tests revealed that she had the virus. Because she was told that she was HIV positive, Amanda then made a list of everyone she had slept with, and that list was eventually leaked to the media and used against her at trial.

It wasn't until two weeks later that she was finally told that the test was a false positive, and she didn't, in fact, have the virus. By then, though, the damage of the leaked list was already done, which only furthered her overall image as a reckless and promiscuous American. The false positive was just one of many nightmarish things that happened to Amanda during and after she was arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda was depicted at the time as being hyper sexual.

Amanda's HIV positivity was used both in court and in the media to suggest that she was particularly promiscuous, a suggestion that harmed her reputation at trial. The charge of promiscuity would (hopefully) be viewed a little bit differently in a more modern context, but at the time, her personal life was heavily scrutinized as a way of suggesting that her overall character was poor, which doesn't really have much to do with committing a murder.

Yes, I slept with 7 people by age 20. (3 were serious boyfriends; 1 was Raffaele.) This was made public after police lied to me that I had HIV, then told me to write a list of my partners, then confiscated my diary and leaked it to the media. "I don't want to die," I wrote. https://t.co/Ja7tL2NMrz pic.twitter.com/6iZWfYac9p — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) July 15, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

While it seems like the false positive of the HIV test was an honest mistake, it was one that further damaged Amanda's reputation with the public. In the years following the trial, Amanda worked hard to regain control of her own story and help people understand how much their perception of her was shaped by things that may or may not have even been true.

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is just the latest vehicle for helping people better understand what happened to Amanda, and how the death of her friend made her life a living hell for years and years. Amanda does not have HIV, but you'd be forgiven for being confused, given that she was told that she did.